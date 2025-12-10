Nancy Mace Makes Bats**t Claim After Airport F-Bomb Rampage

MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace has responded to a damning police report about her expletive-laden tirade against police officers at the Charleston Airport, and her version is… something.

During an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the scandal-plagued lawmaker said the police report about the October incident was “falsified” and called the scandal a “political hit job” orchestrated by a fellow South Carolina Republican.

Asked who she thought was doing the hit job, Mace responded without hesitation, “Oh, it was the attorney general, Alan Wilson.”

“You think he conspired with the police and TSA at the airport?” The Source host asked.

Multiple reports found that Rep. Nancy Mace had berated airport police officers in a profanity-laced tirade. Charleston Regional Aviation Authority

“One hundred percent,” she replied. “Six minutes after they released the falsified reports, he had a news release and a press thing on social media. It was all boom, boom, boom.”

Wilson and Mace are both part of a crowded field vying to be the Republican candidate in South Carolina’s 2026 gubernatorial race—although according to an October poll from Winthrop University, he’s not even her stiffest competition.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Mace and Wilson’s offices for comment.

According to both an October information report filed by county aviation officers and a November report from the Charleston Airport Police Department, Mace, 48, became irate waiting for her security detail to escort her to her car, which police had trouble locating because they had the wrong description.

Nancy Mace blamed state Attorney General Alan Wilson, who also serves as a Judge Advocate General in the National Guard, for orchestrating a "political hit job" against her. Brad Mincey/National Guard

“I’m sick of your s--t,” she said, according to the report.

She also called airport staff “f---ing idiots” and “f---ing incompetent,” and yelled in front of Transportation Security Administration officers and police, saying she deserved better because she is a “f---ing representative.”

The airport has released surveillance footage from the day in question, though the video doesn’t have any audio accompanying it.

While the airport holds “a certain level of responsibility” for a “minor miscommunication,” Mace escalated the whole thing into a “spectacle” by refusing to follow established checkpoint procedures, according to the Nov. 12 police report, which was first reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to Collins, Mace said she was “frustrated” during the encounter but that she never swore at officers or called anyone an “idiot.”

Asked point-blank if she was accusing the officers of lying, Mace—who insisted that she “backs the blue”—responded by opaquely insisting that the report was “falsified.”

“No, I’m saying that [report] is, in part, false. That is a falsified document,” she said. “Most of what’s in there that’s quoted is not true… I asked for audio, and I asked for bodycam footage, and they didn’t release it. They say it doesn’t exist.”

She then made the baffling statement, “I don’t even remember that morning, but what I do remember is being at the gate and being on a conference call.”

“You don’t remember having this tense interaction,” Collins pushed.

Nancy Mace claimed that her airport meltdown was a "political hit job" orchestrated by a fellow gubernatorial candidate. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“Oh, I definitely was frustrated, 100 percent frustrated. When the law enforcement finally showed up for the security detail, I absolutely was frustrated,” she said, but she insisted that all she did was ask TSA for help locating her detail.

Even after Collins empathized with Mace, who said she’s been the frequent target of death threats and has been especially worried about her safety since right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Mace insisted she had done nothing wrong.

“Expressing one’s frustration isn’t illegal,” she said. “It was an effective political hit job, but that’s all that it was.”

But before wrapping up the interview, she scratched off one more square on the MAGA Bingo card.

“I’m not going to sit here and allow the mainstream media, to allow the press to concoct a story that didn’t…” she said.