Nancy Mace Humiliated by New Police Report on Her Airport Rampage

An investigation into MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace’s viral airport meltdown has concluded that she turned a minor issue into “a spectacle,” according to The Washington Post.

The sweary meltdown at Charleston Airport drew negative headlines for Mace, a South Carolina lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate.

A police report laid out some of the shocking details of the “very irate” Trump ally’s rampage, which left staff at the airport distressed and “visibly upset.”

Now, an internal investigation by the Charleston Airport Police Department, obtained by the Post, has added more detail about the Oct. 30 drama.

It has concluded that Mace, 48, melted down at airport police and Transportation Security Administration officers with swear words and scathing insults.

The debacle unfolded when reporting officers were unable to locate Mace’s vehicle, which they were told was a white BMW but turned out to be silver. Mace reacted badly when the police were not there to receive her and accompany her through security.

And while the airport holds “a certain level of responsibility” for a “minor miscommunication,” Mace amplified the whole saga with her behavior, the latest report, dated Nov. 12, has found.

Police Chief James A. Woods wrote in the new report that the congresswoman’s “continued failure to follow established procedures at the checkpoint” escalated the situation into “a spectacle.”

Mace's team said the new report "exonerated" her. The State/Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The report, which centered on interviews with TSA staff and police officers, found that she made liberal use of curse words.

“I’m sick of your s--t,” she said, adding that the staff was “f---ing idiots” and “f---ing incompetent.” She also yelled in front of TSA officers and police and said she deserved better because she is a “f---ing representative.”

One airport staffer said she was “very nasty, very rude.” Her meltdown, they said, was “very unbecoming if she’s representing us” in Congress. Others were “visibly upset” and “downtrodden” by the encounter.

Mace’s office called the report “a full exoneration” and said it “looks forward to remaining fully focused on the issues that actually matter to South Carolinians: affordability and law and order.”

But the details made it look like Mace wanted special treatment. The Post reported that a transportation security officer heard her on her phone “saying things like ‘she shouldn’t have to wait’ and ‘why isn’t she being treated like a senator?’”

The report also had details of a previous Mace airport drama when she arrived at the same airport with a relative. Staff at the airport wanted to check if the family member needed additional screening, something Mace angrily objected to, according to the Post.

Mace clashing with agents and officers at the airport. Charleston Regional Aviation Authority

Mace flew into a profanity-laced outburst and complained about having to wait, the newspaper reported.

A pair of police officers familiar with the escort procedure told investigators that Mace is “rarely on time and that this is often exacerbated by the fact that their communication is often relayed through multiple staffers, as the congresswoman appears to have high personnel turnover.”