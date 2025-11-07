Nancy Mace’s Ex-Fiancé Sues Over Gang Rape Allegations

Rep. Nancy Mace’s ex-fiancé has accused her of plotting with his friend’s estranged wife to falsely claim he gang raped a woman.

Patrick Bryant, 51, also said the South Carolina Republican hacked his phone and tracked his car, according to a Thursday lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail.

Patrick Bryant (left) claims he had a messy split with Mace in November 2023. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

The congresswoman went “scorched earth” on Bryant and three of his “business partners”—Eric Bowman, John Osborne and Brian Musgrave—in a 53-minute speech on the House floor in February.

In November 2023, she claimed to have found “nonconsensual” videos and photos of “women,” “underage girls,” and herself on Bryant’s phone, including “incapacitated” women being raped.

She further detailed a video where Bowman and Bryant recorded Osborne raping an unconscious woman at Bowman’s house.

Bryant instead alleges that Mace, 47, and Bowman’s estranged wife, Melissa Britton, conspired to convince the “vulnerable” young woman that she was raped in the October 2018 incident at a pool party.

Rep. Nancy Mace during a House floor speech alleges she was videotaped “naked” without her knowledge — an encounter that left her feeling “humiliated” and “violated.” C-SPAN

According to the suit, the woman fell into a pool, then Britton claimed she saw the alleged assault on a home security system, but did not say anything to her that night.

Musgrave also filed a suit in March, labeling her claims as “baseless.”

Bryant further claims he had a messy split with Mace in November 2023 when she became “paranoid” that he was cheating and placed a tracker in his car.

And the accusations that she hacked his phone are over her allegedly installing a secret app on his phone to get pictures and data.

Nancy Mace describes her job at a Waffle House as “an early setback” on the congressional profile on her website. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

She allegedly then used that to blackmail him to give up his stake in their two homes, which are worth around $6 million.

“It’s almost as if Patrick Bryant is trying to write me another check,” Mace said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “I just got him sanctioned in court. And rape victim Jane Doe and I are still waiting on him to pay our legal fees after he weaponized the court against us.”

Mace is referencing a court order that found Bryant’s company and his lawyer had violated state law by issuing subpoenas and depositions without court approval.