Nancy Mace Brags She Doesn’t Have Any Friends: ‘I Have a Dog’

Rep. Nancy Mace admitted that she has no friends as she explained her lonely stance on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The South Carolina Republican, 47, was defending her decision to side with Democrats and a handful of conservatives in forcing a House vote on a bill to make public Justice Department records tied to the late pedophile financier.

During an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Mace said she did so because she was not part of any ruling class, before launching into a bleak description of her social life—in which her only company is her loyal dog, Liberty.

So close is Nancy Mace to her dog, Liberty, that she even takes her to work sometimes. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Oh, I’m not part of the powerful. I’m not part of the elite,” she said, before adding, “I’m an island of one. I don’t get invited to parties. I don’t have any friends. I have a dog.”

Mace later reposted the clip on X with the caption: “At least I’m honest about it 😇,” embracing the lonely persona even as she tried to reassure skeptical MAGA voters that her break with party leaders over the files did not mean she had soured on Donald Trump.

Mace is one of only four House Republicans who signed the discharge petition that forced GOP leaders to allow a vote on releasing the files, a move that has exposed deep rifts inside Trump’s party over how to handle Epstein’s legacy and the names that may appear in the documents.

The president himself, who was a friend of Epstein for more than a decade, has shifted repeatedly on the files, swinging from campaign-trail promises to open the archives, to dismissing them from the White House as a “Democrat hoax.” Finally, on Sunday, he urged Republicans to back full disclosure because “we have nothing to hide.”

Mace may have no friends, but she insists she is loyal to Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mace’s comments came a day after she had a tense exchange on CNN, where she was grilled over why she was suddenly portraying Trump as a champion of transparency on Epstein after months of him deriding the files as a partisan “hoax.”

Host Erin Burnett cut in when Mace tried to blame Joe Biden and the media, pointing out that Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, was successfully prosecuted under Biden’s Justice Department, and noting Trump had just warned that “only a very bad or stupid Republican” would vote to release the files.

Mace was photographed with Liberty in January 2023 during a vote to elect a new House Speaker. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mace has often spoken about her love of animals, in particular her dog, Liberty, a 4-year-old Havanese. In September 2021, shortly after acquiring the then-puppy, Mace told animal magazine Carolina Tails: “I wanted a dog small enough to travel with back and forth to DC easily.”

In 2024, Mace posted this image in Facebook with the caption: "Meet Liberty, a sweet little Havanese! She is full of energy, always on the move and she loves exploring the Lowcountry. Did you #TakeYourDogToWorkDay?" Facebook

While Mace may have no human friends, her life is rarely quiet. Earlier this month, her former fiancé Patrick Bryant, 51, filed a civil suit accusing her of orchestrating a bogus gang-rape narrative to destroy him.

According to the complaint, Bryant alleges Mace teamed up with his friend’s estranged wife, Melissa Britton, to persuade a younger woman that she had been raped at an October 2018 pool party, and then used the allegation as part of a broader campaign against him.

The lawsuit also claims Mace hacked Bryant’s phone, planted a tracker on his car, and tried to leverage material taken from his devices to force him to hand over his stake in two homes worth around $6 million.