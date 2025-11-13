Nancy Mace Rages at Tweet She Didn’t Realize Was Satire

Rep. Nancy Mace ripped into a satirical account on X, even firing off a slur in response, after she failed to recognize the user was making a joke about the upcoming vote on the release of the Epstein files.

The Halfway Post, an account run by comedian Dash McIntyre that clearly indicates it is a satirical account in its X bio, made the post about a White House attempt to get Reps. Mace and Lauren Boebert to flip their position on signing the discharge petition to release the Epstein files.

“BREAKING: White House lawyers are reportedly worried Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace recorded their phone calls with Trump where he begged, bribed, threatened, and cried for them to reverse their votes on releasing the Epstein files,” reads the post.

The South Carolina congresswoman however failed to clock the satirical nature of the comment before tearing into the post on Wednesday.

“This might be the most ret---ed post I’ve seen,” she wrote. “You people don’t give a damn about the Epstein victims. You’re just using them to attack Trump. Rot in Hell. All of you.”

The Halfway Post is a satirical account. X / Nancy Mace

“The amount of lies on X today has been INSANE!” Mace wrote in her follow-up post two minutes later.

The Halfway Post clearly labels itself as satire. X / HalfwayPost

It comes after Boebert had a meeting at the White House with Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, with reports suggesting the Trump administration was pressuring the Republican rebels to change their vote on releasing the Epstein documents.

While officials reportedly played phone tag with Mace, neither her nor Boebert backed off from their commitment to sign the petition.

Mace defended her response to the tweet in a comment to the Daily Beast.

“Satire accounts are supposed to be funny, not look like they are reporting on a real and serious story about rape victims. We’re still waiting for the punch line,” she said.

The petition to release the Epstein files now has the 280 signatures required to go to a House vote on Wednesday after Dem Rep. Adelita Grijalva was finally sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson. He has promised a House vote on releasing the Epstein files next week.

Mace’s rage tweet comes after her extended meltdown at TSA agents in a Charleston airport last week for not providing what she felt was a satisfactory security detail.

The days-long tantrum included an 89-tweet posting spree that made even her allies concerned about her mental well-being. Mace resumed tweeting about the TSA incident Thursday morning.