Republican Torches ‘Entitled Brat’ Nancy Mace Over Her F-Bomb Airport Tirade

A Republican official accused by Rep. Nancy Mace of orchestrating an elaborate “political hit job” over her viral airport outburst resorted to name-calling while responding to the congresswoman’s allegations.

The scandal-plagued South Carolina congresswoman told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday that her state’s Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson had “falsified” a November police report about her alleged expletive-laden rampage, and conspired with airport police and the Transportation Security Administration.

Speaking to The Source host a day later, Wilson called the accusations “a categorial lie,” and said it was “delusional and crazy” for Mace to suggest he had anything to do with the incident or its aftermath.

“This woman doesn’t care about cops,” he said. “She doesn’t see them as public servants; she sees them as her servants. And that’s how she treats people. She’s an entitled brat.”

Nancy Mace blamed state Attorney General Alan Wilson, who also serves as a Judge Advocate General in the National Guard, for orchestrating a "political hit job" against her. Brad Mincey/National Guard

Wilson and Mace are part of a crowded field vying to be the Republican candidate in South Carolina’s 2026 gubernatorial race. They’re both competing for an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who so far hasn’t weighed in on the race.

According to both an October information report filed by county aviation officers and a November report from the Charleston Airport Police Department, Mace, 48, became irate waiting for her security detail to escort her to her car, which police had trouble locating because they had the wrong description.

“I’m sick of your s--t,” she said, according to the report.

She also called airport staff “f---ing idiots” and “f---ing incompetent,” and yelled in front of Transportation Security Administration officers and police, saying she deserved better because she is a “f---ing representative.”

Half a dozen witnesses provided statements about Nancy Mace's clash with security, which the airport says was partly captured on surveillance footage. Charleston Regional Aviation Authority

The airport has released surveillance footage from the day in question, though the video lacks any accompanying audio.

While the airport holds “a certain level of responsibility” for a “minor miscommunication,” Mace escalated the whole thing into a “spectacle” by refusing to follow established checkpoint procedures, according to the Nov. 12 police report, which was first reported on Tuesday.

Mace, however, insisted on The Source that she never dropped any f-bombs or called anyone an “idiot,” and blamed Wilson for the debacle.

“Six minutes after they released the falsified reports, he had a news release and a press thing on social media. It was all boom, boom, boom,” she said.

Nancy Mace and Alan Wilson are both competing for Donald Trump's endorsement and touting their similarities to the president during their gubernatorial campaigns. x.com/NancyMace

The state attorney general, who repeatedly referred to Mace as “Miss Mace” or “Nancy” instead of “representative” or “congresswoman,” told CNN that “people were whispering about this and talking about her mental breakdown at the airport” in the days leading up to the first report being released.

The October incident was just one of a “handful” of times over the past year in which Mace had “cussed out” airport security, he said, though her tirade was particularly striking during the government shutdown.

At the time, the TSA officials weren’t being paid, and the House wasn’t in session.

“She cussed them out while she was not going to Congress. She was actually flying to Las Vegas,” Wilson said.