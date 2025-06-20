MAGA Rep Says He Was ‘Run Off the Road’ by Man With Palestinian Flag

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) said he was “run off the road” by a man displaying a Palestinian flag in what he described as a religiously motivated incident.

The Republican lawmaker, who is Jewish and pro-Israel, said he filed a report with the U.S. Capitol Police. The alleged incident in Rocky River, Ohio, comes just days after the targeted shooting of two Democratic state legislators and their spouses in Minnesota—a deadly attack that has left bipartisan lawmakers shaken and intensified fears over personal safety and political violence.

Max Miller, a Donald Trump-aide-turned Ohio GOP congressman, said he filed a report with the U.S. Capitol Police. Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Miller, a Donald Trump aide-turned Ohio GOP congressman, described the incident on a video posted to his X account on Thursday. “This morning, as I was driving to work, some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn’t get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT

“The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control,” Miller wrote in a caption accompanying the video. “As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence.”

The lawmaker said he and local authorities “know who this person is and he will face justice,” without elaborating.

The Capitol Police told the Daily Beast in a statement: “For safety reasons, we do not comment on potential investigations.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Miller for additional comment.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of elected officials.

A memorial sits outside the Minnesota State Capitol in honor of murdered Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. Tim Evans/Reuters

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, died and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded in the shootings last weekend. The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was arrested after a nearly two-day statewide search.

House Democratic leadership condemned the threat against Miller on Thursday, saying “the rise in political violence in this country is unacceptable.”

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Congressman Max Miller and his family and are thankful they are safe,” a statement by Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the threat against Miller is “is yet another outrageous example of unhinged rhetoric inspiring unstable people to threaten and attack elected officials who are serving their communities.”

“We must turn down the temperature in this country. The U.S. Capitol Police is engaged with local law enforcement to help handle this case and ensure justice is served,” Johnson said on X.

Miller previously told Axios in an interview in 2023 that he began carrying a “weapon on me every single day” following a surge in antisemitic threats he began receiving amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Miller made headlines in 2021 when his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, publicly accused him of abusing her during their relationship. Politico reported that the lawmaker pushed Grisham against a wall and slapped her following a confrontation about his alleged infidelity. He swiftly filed a lawsuit against Grisham for defamation but voluntarily dismissed the case in August 2023.