MAGA Rep. Tries to Hand Seat to Literally Identical Successor

The identical twin brother of MAGA Texas Rep. Troy Nehls is hoping to replace his brother in Congress after Nehls announced his retirement on Saturday.

Troy Nehls made his announcement in a Facebook post, writing, “After more than 30 years in law enforcement... and six years representing this district in Congress, I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home from Congress.”

He added that he had informed President Donald Trump, of whom he has been a loyal supporter, to let him know of his plans to retire. He also endorsed his twin brother, Trever Nehls, writing, “Our district deserves a representative who already knows the people, the values and the challenges we face. I’m proud to say that person is my twin brother, Trever Nehls, who shares the same commitment to defending our constitution, securing our borders and putting America First.”

”After my call with President Trump, I am confident Trever will earn President Trump’s endorsement.”

Troy Nehls/Facebook

Trever then confirmed his intention to run for his brother’s seat in his own Facebook post, writing, “District 22 needs a Representative who will follow in Troy’s footsteps and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to defend our conservative values, secure the border, protect our families and oppose the reckless and radical agenda that Democrats continue to press upon the American people. I’m ready to take up that fight.”

Troy, 57, was elected in 2020, and quickly developed a reputation as a MAGA diehard, telling reporters last year, “If Donald Trump says, ‘Jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our head.”

He previously made headlines after wearing a Trump-themed outfit to the 2024 State of the Union address, complete with an American flag bowtie and t-shirt featuring Trump’s mugshot and the words, “Never surrender.” He also wore a sticker referencing 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose murder became a rallying cry for MAGA, culminating in the passage of the Laken Riley Act in January.

Rep. Troy Nehls wore a Trump-themed outfit to President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Trever has attempted to follow in his brother’s footsteps before. After Troy left his position as sheriff of Fort Bend County to serve in Congress, Trever ran for the office, ultimately losing to Eric Fagan, who remains in the position. Trever also unsuccessfully ran for Fort Bend County Judge in 2022.