MAGA Rep Mocked for Saying Trump Born a ‘Very Special Baby’

A pro-Trump Texas congressman was widely mocked for sucking up to the president by saying he was surely born a “very special baby.”

Troy Nehls, who in April said Trump was “almost the second coming,” on Thursday found another way to sing his praises. This time, Nehls felt the need to imagine the circumstances of the president’s birth nearly 80 years ago.

The president signed Nehls' Trump-themed tie after his State of the Union address in February. Kenny Holston/The New York Times/via REUTERS

“Donald Trump is the best thing to happen in this country in a hundred years. He was born a very special baby. I bet you the doctors said, ‘I can tell this is a very special baby,’” the 58-year-old told reporters, according to a video posted by Meidas Touch correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

Rep Troy Nehls (R-TX): Donald Trump is the greatest thing to happen in this country in 100 years pic.twitter.com/87o0dIgcbJ — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 11, 2026

Nehls’ comment came in response to a question from Dropsite News reporter Julian Andreone about top Trump administration officials discussing in the Situation Room how to manage the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Before long, mockery of Nehls’ answer flowed in.

“Do these people even hear themselves holy s--t….straight up cult," one commentator wrote on X.

Nehls was accused of being in a "cult." X/WUTangKids

“Even in Pyongyang they must be looking at this and wondering WTF,” The Atlantic staff writer Tom Nichols added.

One of Nehls’ Democratic colleagues, Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz, compared his flattery to the titular character in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby saying grace to “tiny Jesus, in your golden, fleece diapers.”

Moskowitz also weighed in on his colleague's flattery. JaredEMoskowitz

Meanwhile, former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh—who became a Democrat last year—also said his former party was now a “cult.”

Joe Wash said Nehls' comment was an example of the GOP being a "cult." X/WalshFreedom

Nehls is the same lawmaker who said after Trump’s reelection in 2024 that he and other House Republicans should “embrace... every single word” of his agenda.

“If Donald Trump says, ‘Jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads, and that’s it,” he said then.

At the president’s State of the Union address in February, Nehls shamelessly asked Trump to sign a tie with his face on it. Two years before, Nehls proudly wore a t-shirt with Trump’s mugshot on it.