MAGA Rep. Debases Himself for Trump’s Attention at SOTU Address

Texas MAGA Rep. Troy Nehls begged Donald Trump for his autograph after his State of the Union address—on a tie featuring the president’s face.

Nehls, one of the president’s staunchest supporters in Congress, had come prepared to the speech, donning the Trump-themed tie that he proudly presented to the president for his signature after he wrapped up his nearly two-hour address to the nation late Tuesday.

While walking past GOP lawmakers following his rambling 108-minute speech, Trump shook Nehls’ hand before noticing his fanboy tie, which featured the president’s official portrait against an American flag.

Donald Trump didn't take much persuading to sign a tie featuring his face worn by a member of Congress. Brendan Smialowki/AFP/Getty Images

“Ooh, look at this guy. I like this tie, I want this tie,” Trump said. “Give me that tie.”

Nehls then edged closer to the president and desperately pleaded for him to leave “just an initial” on the tie, which Trump was more than happy to do.

The Headquarters X account, which previously served as former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign page before rebranding, was among those that shared the footage of Nehls at the State of the Union, writing that he “begs Trump to sign his Trump-themed tie.”

Journalist and author Mike Rothschild, an expert on QAnon and other conspiracies, also shared a clip of Nehls and wrote: “How does a grown man look in the mirror after debasing himself like this?”

Another X user asked: “Why are they like this? Why is there an actual cult, and why are they sitting in Congress?”

This is not the first time the Texas lawmaker has lowered himself for Trump’s approval. During former President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address, Nehls wore a T-shirt featuring Trump’s historic mugshot and the words “Never Surrender.”

MAGA supporters frequently dismiss the idea that they are in a cult. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump posed for the booking photo in Fulton County, Georgia, after surrendering to authorities on charges related to efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

The case against Trump was dropped soon after his 2024 election victory. While Trump can’t face prosecution while president, several of his allies also charged in the sprawling case, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, who served as Trump’s chief of staff during his first presidency, could still face prosecution.

Nehls announced in December 2025 that he would retire from Congress at the end of his third term.

His identical twin brother, Trevor Nehls, is running for the soon-to-be-vacant seat and has Trump’s endorsement.