MAGA Rep Rallying Behind ICE Skipped Vote to Fund Goons

A MAGA congressman got hit with his own voting record when he voiced support for ICE.

Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt, 44, rebuked growing calls for President Donald Trump to pull ICE out of Minnesota after federal agents killed 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday, the second fatal shooting amid unrest over the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

“Another glaring display of Republican WEAKNESS: calls for President Trump to pull ICE out of Minnesota. That’s surrender,” Hunt said in a lengthy post on X. “President Trump shouldn’t pull ICE out, he should double down. The rule of law will be enforced by the federal government. The border will be secured. And every individual who violated federal immigration law must be deported. Period.”

Hunt warned that “capitulating” to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who called on Trump to halt ICE operations in the embattled state, is “how republics die.”

“If the President of the United States caves to Democrat pressure and anti-law-enforcement tantrums, then we’ve abandoned sovereignty altogether,” the lawmaker wrote. “We must stop capitulating to Democrats. We must stop capitulating to invaders. And any leader who cannot step up to a podium and clearly say enforce the law, defend the nation, and secure the Republic is compromised, and unfit for leadership.”

But Hunt’s top rival pointed out the irony in his statement. The Texas representative is running for Senate to unseat fellow Republican John Cornyn, who highlighted his spotty voting record.

“Nice speech. When are you going to show up for work?” Cornyn wrote in response to Hunt’s X post. “#MrNoShow Can’t support @realDonaldTrump agenda if you don’t vote.”

Official records show that Hunt missed the Thursday vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency. The House passed a massive spending package funding several federal agencies last week after seven Democrats broke with their colleagues, who revolted over ICE operations, to join Republicans, 220-207.

Hunt has gained notoriety for regularly missing votes—so much so that Cornyn’s supporters have launched WheresWesleyHunt.com, a website that keeps track of his voting record.

According to GovTrack, a nonprofit transparency and accountability website, Hunt has missed 44 of 48 roll call votes this month alone. He missed about 24 percent of House votes last year.

On Thursday, Hunt was spotted at the Dulles International Airport as the DHS funding vote was ongoing.

When he finally made it to Capitol Hill, Hunt cast the decisive vote tanking a measure that sought to prevent President Donald Trump from taking military action in Venezuela without approval from Congress.

Hunt was quick to take a victory lap in a news release.

“In the middle of his campaign to retire a 40-year career politician, John Cornyn, Congressman Wesley Hunt left the campaign trail, rushed to Washington, and cast the decisive vote that obliterated the radical Democrats’ attempt to block President Trump from securing the Western Hemisphere,” it read.