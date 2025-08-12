MAGA Reporter Caught on Hot Mic Bragging That ‘Everyone Will Love’ His Question for Trump

MAGA fanboy Brian Glenn thought so highly of a question he planned to ask President Trump at a briefing on Monday morning that he told his fellow reporters to get excited.

Glenn, who is a reporter for right-wing outlet Real America’s Voice as well as the boyfriend of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), was caught on a hot mic telling other reporters in the White House briefing room about his question.

“Everyone will love my second question today that I’m going to ask the president‚” he said to the packed press room.

“Everybody in the room, you’re gonna love it. They’ll applaud it,” he said.

When the president called on Glenn to ask his question, after announcing his plan to deploy federal law enforcement agents in Washington D.C., the provocative reporter’s prediction came true.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press about deploying federal law enforcement agents in Washington to bolster the local police presence on Monday. Brian Glenn was among the reporters covering the presser. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“You are building a big, beautiful ballroom,” Glenn said to the president. “Could we build a big, beautiful briefing room, more technology, more seats?”

The president seemed amused by the proposal but shot it down.

“I don’t want to do that,” Trump said. “I don’t want you to be comfortable. So, no, I don’t want to make life comfortable.”

As Trump moved to shoo away the proposal, multiple reporters cheered and yelled their support for Glenn’s idea.

In an interview on Tuesday, Glenn said that his dream briefing room would be called the “Trump Transparency Room” and whined about the crowded conditions in the current briefing room.

We all enjoyed a fun moment with President Trump yesterday in the briefing room. Although President Trump has no interest in building a new room, I’d like to make the following changes and volunteer to be the GC on it. 😂



Expanded room with 47 additional seats

Upgraded… pic.twitter.com/qd3RAMgS2L — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) August 12, 2025

He elaborated in an X post on Tuesday, in which he said he would like to see the briefing room feature a “commercial grade coffee/espresso machine,” “chandelier lighting,” and ”gold everything.”

He also suggested that the foreign press should have limited access to the briefing room, and that there should be a “3 strike rule” for reporters who publish ”3 non factual stories.”

Glenn is a newcomer to the White House press room, which features 47 pre-determined seats for news agencies handed out by the White House Correspondents’ Association and a standing area for other outlets—which the administration has often filled with podcasters and new right-leaning outfits.

Brian Glenn (L) became a White House reporter for Real America's Voice after covering Trump's rallies for the right-leaning Right Side Broadcasting Network. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The reporter has already made a name for himself, however, with his pro-Trump antics.

In February, he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky why he didn’t wear a suit to a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, sparking a heated exchange.

The following month, he asked President Trump about his “perfect health report” during a briefing.

“How do you stay so healthy?” he asked. “How do you stay so energized?”

"This is the boyfriend, very lucky, of

Marjorie Taylor Greene".



“Do you think it’s easy being with Marjorie”? 🤔



(I’m not going to answer that…kidding!! )😂@mtgreenee is a joy to be with and I love her with all my heart. ❤️



We support you @POTUS 🇺🇸 @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/WL8io0BHFY — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) July 1, 2025

Glenn’s groveling has earned him the respect of the president, who joked with him last month about his politically prominent girlfriend.

“Do you think it’s easy being with Marjorie?” the president mused to Kristi Noem and Ron DeSantis after running into Glenn at the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility in Florida.

This week, the Georgia firebrand has become embroiled in a social media war with fellow MAGA heroine Laura Loomer, featuring lurid comments about Greene’s alleged infidelity leading up to the end of her marriage.

Greene’s ex-husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in 2022 after 27 years of marriage, claiming that his relationship with the congresswoman was “irretrievably broken.”

Greene and Glenn started dating in 2023.