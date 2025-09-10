MAGA Reps End Prayer for Charlie Kirk by Swearing at Dems

A Republican congresswoman yelled and cursed at her Democratic colleagues on Thursday afternoon at the end of a silent prayer for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who worked at Kirk’s organization while running for office, could be heard shouting “Y’all caused this!” at her colleagues as chaos broke out on the House floor.

“You f---ing own this!” Luna yelled, moments after the 30-second moment of silence for Kirk ended.

The fracas broke out after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert asked Speaker Mike Johnson if someone could lead a prayer aloud.

“Silent prayers get silent results,” Boerbert said. “Is there someone who can lead us in a moment of prayer out loud?”

Multiple Democratic members of the House objected, pointing out that the House did not hold a prayer for a school shooting that took place in Colorado earlier in the day.

At that point, Luna began shouting and drowned out Speaker Johnson fecklessly banging his gavel and saying, “The House will be in order! The House will be in order!”

Johnson interrupted a series of House votes to hold the moment of silence, about an hour after Utah officials confirmed that Kirk was dead.

Kirk, 31, was killed at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

The father-of-two was mid-answer on a question about mass shootings when he was shot in the neck.

I would not be here if Charlie Kirk had not gotten me involved. I am asking everyone in the country right now to pray for him and his family. We are praying that he pulls through this. Charlie was shot at an event where he was speaking out against trans shooting violence. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 10, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, prior to the announcement that Kirk had died, Luna tweeted that she “would not be here if Charlie Kirk had not gotten me involved.”

About half an hour later, Luna posted again and took a much more aggressive tone.

“Every damn one of you who called us fascists did this,” the Florida representative wrote in all-caps. “You were too busy doping up kids, cutting off their genitals, inciting violence by supporting orgs that exploit minorities, protecting criminals, and stirring hate.”

I am done with the rhetoric this rotten House and corrupt media has caused.



EVERY DAMN ONE OF YOU WHO CALLED US FASCISTS DID THIS.



You were too busy doping up kids, cutting off their genitals, inciting racial violence by supporting orgs that exploit minorities, protecting… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 10, 2025

She also wrote that she was “done with the rhetoric this rotten House and corrupt media has caused.”

About an hour after that, Luna confronted her colleagues on the House floor.

In the aftermath of the drama on the House floor, one House Republican reacted to the clash by telling Politico, “This is disgusting.”

Luna, a second-term congresswoman, is a close ally of President Donald Trump. The president posted on Truth Social that “no one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

Her fealty to the president earned her a parody on a South Park episode last month, in which her character was introduced after character Randy Marsh asked, “What’s a sycophant?“

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Boebert and Luna for comment.