MAGA Star, 36, Doesn’t Seem to Get that ‘South Park’ Is Mocking Her

MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna found herself on the parody chopping block in South Park’s latest episode in its 27th season, aptly titled “Sickofancy.” And she is desperately trying to embrace her depiction despite the fact that she is made to look like a fool on the show.

The Florida Republican tweeted a screenshot of her character, accompanied by the hashtag “#NewProfilePic.” However, her profile picture change didn’t last longer than a day, as she quickly reverted it to her official government portrait.

In the episode, she’s introduced when character Randy Marsh asks, “What’s a sycophant?”

Luna’s character gifts President Trump a silver-plated space shuttle, saying, “Mr. President, you have so many great ideas. Your leadership is truly beyond anything we have ever had in this country. And you do not have a small penis.”

One X user wrote in response to her post, “We are laughing at you. And you dont get it.”

Another wrote, “Holy s--t....you are the joke.”

Others said this was just another attempt from a MAGA star to own jabs thrown at them. “You guys can act like the mocking doesn’t bother you, but we know it does. It hurts a lot,” one X user wrote.

“You’re crying on the inside. We see you,” another added.

In July, Vice President JD Vance made a similar attempt to former US Air Force member and cocktail waitress Luna by sharing a screenshot of South Park’s depiction of him as a pint-sized “manbaby”, writing, “Well, I’ve finally made it.”

Well, I’ve finally made it https://t.co/Mu7VrSVTSb — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2025

Ahead of South Park’s second episode this season, the Department of Homeland Security even tweeted a screenshot of the show’s parody of ICE agents to promote its job openings.

However, when the episode was released, ICE Barbie Kristi Noem quickly fired back, calling the episode “lazy” and “petty” in an interview with Glenn Beck on his radio show.

President Trump’s White House has yet to try to lean into South Park’s depiction of him this season, which includes relentless jokes about the size of his manhood and an ongoing sexual relationship with Satan.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast in July.