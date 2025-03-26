Politics

MAGA Reps Rage Over Dem Foe Jasmine Crockett’s Cushy New Security Detail

NOT FAIR!

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace couldn’t stand the idea of their Democratic rival receiving a Capitol Police escort.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

A photo illustration of Nancy Mace, Jasmine Crockett, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsMembers of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
TrumplandJournalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell