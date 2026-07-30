MAGA Rep.’s Wife Seeks Restraining Order After Horror Abuse Claim

The ex-wife of a Donald Trump-endorsed congressman has filed for a restraining order against him.

Emily Moreno, the daughter of Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, filed legal papers Thursday against her ex-husband, Ohio Rep. Max Miller, according to documents filed in Cuyahoga County Court.

Moreno, a GOP political operative, alleges that Miller, 43, was abusive toward both her and their 2-year-old daughter, whom she also requested protection for. The New York Times first reported the restraining order.

U.S. Rep. Max Miller and his ex-partner Emily Moreno are locked in a bitter custody battle. MaxMillerOH/X

“Unless restrained, Plaintiff will continue to harass, threaten, and communicate with my counsel,” Moreno, 32, wrote.

Later Thursday, leaders of the Democratic Women’s Caucus issued a statement calling for an ethics investigation into Miller, who is up for re-election in November.

“The recent reports of domestic violence and child abuse against Representative Max Miller are deeply disturbing and Congress can’t ignore them. Allegations of violence against women and children have to be met with the utmost seriousness,” the lawmakers wrote.

Miller married Moreno in 2022 at a ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. Trump was among the guests. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The filing marks the latest escalation in a bitter custody battle between the two-term congressman and Moreno, an operative at the America First Policy Institute. Earlier this month, a trove of court filings containing allegations of violent and erratic behavior by the Ohio lawmaker was made public, as first reported by Mother Jones.

The roughly 2,000 pages of documents detail a closed investigation into the Trump-endorsed Miller after his 2-year-old daughter landed in the emergency room, along with allegations of drug abuse, violence against multiple women, and even threats against his former father-in-law, Sen. Moreno. Miller, a former White House aide during Trump’s first term, has strenuously denied the allegations against him. The Daily Beast has reached out to Miller’s spokesperson for comment on the new claims.

According to the court filings, law enforcement opened an investigation after Miller’s daughter broke her collarbone in unexplained circumstances.

Moreno told investigators that their 2-year-old daughter warned her that “Daddy’s house is scary.”

“The bruising surrounding the clavicle fracture made the injury suspicious,” an Ohio detective wrote in a summary of a Zoom meeting between another detective and a physician about the injury. Later, a child protection specialist alleged the bruising resembled a “handprint,” according to Mother Jones.

Moreno has repeatedly cited concerns about Miller’s “dangerous physical behavior” in their daughter’s presence.

Miller, for his part, previously highlighted to the New York Post a recording he had covertly made, allegedly from 2024, in which Moreno acknowledges she was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder.

“The audio is key,” Miller told The Post. “She doesn’t know we have that audio. She doesn’t know that we have her admitting to her being bipolar.”

Miller’s troubled past is not entirely new. After Trump endorsed him in 2021, Politico reported on the then-candidate’s history of violent incidents, including punching someone in high school, breaking a window at an apartment building, and driving under the influence in 2011.