MAGA Republicans Snub Memorial for Victims of Minnesota Madman

President Donald Trump did not stop by the Minnesota State Capitol to pay his respects to Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and their beloved dog Gilbert as they lie in state—though former President Joe Biden did.

The Hortmans were killed in their home by a masked gunman, later reportedly identified as Vance Boelter, in the early hours of June 14. A hit list was found in Boelter’s car bearing the names of 72 Democratic politicians, reproductive healthcare providers, and their advocates. Boelter arrived at the Hortman residence after leaving Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman’s home, where Boelter shot and critically injured both Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Biden was the most senior politician to pay tribute to the couple, appearing unannounced after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his wife opened the memorial at midday.

Sources familiar with the situation tell the Daily Beast that former Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral on Saturday and that she has spoken with Hortman’s surviving children, Colin, 30, and Sophie, 28, to extend her condolences.

Notably absent was Trump. Although the president condemned the violent attacks, he has not paid tribute in person. He told reporters on June 17 that he would not be calling Gov. Waltz in the wake of the attack either, as “The guy doesn’t have a clue.”

“I could be nice and call him,” Trump continued, “but why waste time?”

Utah Senator Mike Lee also failed to attend. The Republican made headlines just hours after the senseless killings when he tweeted, in a since-deleted post, that the attack was “what happens when Marxists don’t get their way.” Lee has since refused to apologize for the comments that sparked a national wave of backlash. Boelter’s best friend said that Vance was a “strong Trump supporter.”

Hortman is the first woman to lie in state in Minnesota history, an honor that has been granted to fewer than 20 people. Gilbert is the first dog to receive the recognition.

The wooden caskets and Gilbert’s golden, paw print-covered urn were laid in the Capitol rotunda on Friday for members of the public to pay their respects to the slain family before their funeral on Saturday. Thousands of people showed up, with some waiting outside the building as early as 6 a.m. to pay tribute to their congresswoman and speaker emerita of more than 20 years.

Footage of the tribute shows Biden crossing himself in front of the caskets before dropping to one knee in a moment of prayer.

Republican congresswoman Lisa Demuth (R-MN) was among the first visitors to pay tribute to the Hortmans.