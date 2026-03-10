MAGA Rips Into Graham’s Wish to Send American ‘Sons and Daughters’ to War

The president’s coalition is brutally dragging bloodthirsty Sen. Lindsey Graham for saying he will ask his constituents to send their sons and daughters to potentially die in Iran.

“I go back to South Carolina, I’m asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast,” the Republican told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday.

He added, “To our friends in Saudi Arabia, I am willing to do a treaty to go to war for you.”

MAGA Rep. Nancy Mace was among those to call out Sen. Lindsey Graham. Both lawmakers hail from South Carolina. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Many in MAGA swiftly condemned Graham’s remarks.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, also of South Carolina, shared a clip of Graham foaming at the mouth to put American troops in harm’s way and remarked, “What in the world would possess anyone to say this?”

She made her position even clearer in a follow-up post, “I do not want to send South Carolina’s sons and daughters into war with Iran.”

Graham, 70, has never been married and has no children.

President Donald Trump has aligned himself with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham by striking Iran against the wishes of many in his MAGA base. Lindsey Graham/X

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, of Florida, said that Graham’s desire to deploy troops into Iran is not the wish of others in Congress. She told the Air Force veteran he should be first in line to volunteer to fight if he wishes to send other Americans to fight inside the hostile country of 92 million.

“NO BOOTS on the ground,” she wrote on X. “If Senator Graham wants to go fight in a foreign conflict, let him be the first to volunteer.”

Trump, 79, has not ruled out deploying troops to Iran. He said such action is probably not needed, but possible. He said ground troops would require a “very good reason,” but he did not elaborate as to what.

It is not just MAGA lawmakers who were disgusted by Graham’s comments.

Right-wing commentator Matt Walsh slammed Graham for telling Saudi Arabia that the United States would go to war for them, pointing out that he is a single senator who does not wield such power.

“Where does he think he derives the authority to unilaterally offer permanent ‘defense agreements’ to foreign countries?” Walsh said. “Who exactly made this effeminate weirdo emperor of the world? I don’t remember voting on that measure.”

Matt Walsh feels Sen. Lindsey Graham is presenting himself to foreign leaders as having more power than he actually holds as a lawmaker. X

Walsh also took issue with Graham telling Hannity, “I’m with Israel, I will be with Israel until our final day.”

Quote-tweeting that clip, Walsh said, “Can anyone find even one example of Lindsey Graham talking about America and the American people this way?”

Joint American and Israeli strikes on Iran, including its capital of Tehran, have plunged the Middle East into chaos. Anadolu via Getty Images

Multiple prominent conservatives are pleading with the Trump administration to stop rolling out Graham to speak about the war in the Middle East.

“I’ve known Lindsey Graham since I was a child,” wrote Meghan McCain on X. “I am imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate. He is scaring people and doing damage to whatever message you’re trying to sell to the American public about the Iran war.”

Meghan McCain is among the conservatives fed up with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s warmongering. X

Caroline Sunshine, who worked on the White House press team during Trump’s first term and for his 2024 campaign, said Graham is damaging the administration in the eyes of young Americans.

“If the Trump Administration wants to continue losing support for this war among Americans under 40, please keep putting Senator Lindsey Graham on TV every day,” she said.

David Giglio, a failed “America First” congressional candidate who is now a conservative commentator, agreed.

“Get Lindsey Graham off of television immediately,” he posted on X.