MAGA SCOTUS Hands Trump a Double Victory

The Supreme Court acted in Donald Trump’s favor on two fronts Tuesday: tariffs and foreign aid.

First, the court announced it would hear the Trump administration’s argument that the president has the authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which permits doing so in the case of an “unusual and extraordinary threat” from outside the U.S.

When invoking the law in February to impose tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, Trump pointed to fentanyl coming through the border. And in establishing “reciprocal” tariffs two months later, he cited trade deficits.

But lower courts have ruled against the president. Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed 7-4 that the legislation didn’t justify Trump’s actions.

The August ruling in favor of a group of Democratic states and small businesses, which did not take effect immediately, spurred the administration to request a speedy appeal. And on Tuesday the court agreed to hear the case in early November.

GOP nominees Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts have been in the court's 6-3 conservative majority for years. Chip Somodevilla/via REUTERS

On the subject of foreign aid, Trump was handed another win when Chief Justice John Roberts told the administration it did not have to release approximately $4 billion in funding that Congress had appropriated—not yet, at least.

Bush-appointed Roberts put a temporary pause on a federal judge’s order requiring the pay out until the full court considers whether to extend the “administrative stay.” That decision could come next week, according to The New York Times.

Solicitor General John Sauer argued the lower court’s order presented a “grave and urgent threat to the separation of powers.”

Yet Judge Amir Ali of the Federal District Court in Washington ruled last week that the administration had “given no justification to displace the bedrock expectation that Congress’s appropriations must be followed.”