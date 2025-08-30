Trump Throws Tantrum as ‘Beautiful’ Tariffs Ruled Not Legal

President Donald Trump is lashing out at a U.S. appeals court that has ruled that most of his tariffs are not legal.

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday night. “If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country.”

President Donald Trump speaks on the recent U.S. appeals court ruling that most of his tariffs are not legal. Truth Social

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that Trump’s keystone economic policy exceeded his presidential authority. The court found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) statute used by Trump to impose international tariffs does not “explicitly include the power to impose tariffs.”

“The statute bestows significant authority on the president to undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax,” the court said in its ruling.

However, as Trump pointed out, the 7-4 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., does not immediately strike down the tariffs placed on nearly 70 countries and territories.

Instead, it allows them to remain in place until Oct. 14, giving the Trump administration ample time to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“President Trump lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security from foreign threats,” White House spokesman Kush Desai told the Daily Beast. “The President’s tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter.”

President Donald Trump holds his list of "Liberation day" tariffs imposed on April 5. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump suggested that he would appeal the ruling in his social media tirade.

“Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again!,” the president wrote of his “beautiful” tariffs.

The Trump administration began imposing tariffs on America’s trading partners in February, with a standard 10 percent “reciprocal tariff” on nearly all U.S. imports taking effect on April 5.

The tariffs have routinely been criticized by economists. Goldman Sachs issued a recent warning that Americans could soon be paying more than 70 percent at the grocery store due to Trump’s trade war, up from the 22 percent increase they’re currently seeing.

Tariffs are projected to cost the average American household an additional $2,400 in 2025, according to the Yale Budget Lab.

Thanks to the now hefty price of trading with the U.S., dozens of countries, including Australia and the European Union, have recently paused postal services to the U.S.