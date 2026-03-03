MAGA Senator, 48, Gets President’s Name Wrong TWICE

Media

The GOP lawmaker got the president and his top war goon in a muddle.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) (L), accompanied by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) (R), speaks during a nomination hearing for Dr. Casey Means, for the medical director in the Regular Corps of the Public Health Service and U.S. surgeon general during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on February 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Means, a health influencer, will make her case to be the next surgeon general. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A MAGA senator got tangled up in a TV interview over who the president is.

Markwayne Mullin was appearing on Fox News, where he tried to lionize Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the U.S. war with Iran raged.

Hegseth has been one of the most prominent figures in the Trump administration since the war, codenamed Operation Epic Fury, began on Saturday morning.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - MARCH 02: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on March 2, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. Secretary Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine held the news conference to give an update on Operation Epic Fury. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Mullin kept on referring to Hegseth as the president. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mullin, 48, is seemingly all for it—so much so that he accidentally referred to the defense secretary as “President Hegseth” as he talked up Army National Guard veteran’s war-fighting credentials.

“War is ugly, it smells bad, and if anybody’s ever been there and, been able to smell the war that’s happened around you and taste it and fill it in your nostrils and hear it, it’s something that you’ll never forget, and it’s ugly,” he said.

It is not something the senator from Oklahoma will be familiar with, however, having never served, though he did win three professional mixed martial arts fights from 2006 to 2007.

“And fortunately, you have President Hegseth—or I say President Hegseth—Secretary Hegseth, that has got a great relationship with President Trump, and President Hegseth’s been there. He’s done that.”

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One before departing Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 1, 2026, on his way back to Washington, DC. The United States and Israel launched massive bombardments against Iran and killed its supreme leader on February 28, with attacks ongoing Sunday. The US military on Sunday said three service members have been killed and five seriously wounded in the war against Iran -- the first casualties announced on the US side. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
Trump has offered several different explanations for why he went to war against Iran. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Republican’s double slip-up comes just a day after a similar incident, in which the Senate Armed Services Committee member appeared on Fox Business to discuss the war.

That time, though, he forgot who it was the U.S. is supposed to be liberating.

“It’s up to the Iraqi people or, I’m sorry, the Iranian people to choose their next go—their next leader,” he fumbled.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (R) shakes hands with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) along Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2026, in Washington, DC. Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration's tariff strategy and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Mullin has been sent out to bat for the administration on live TV multiple times since the war started, and has left a trail of errors in his wake. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“It’s up to them to rise up and kick this regime out of place,” Mullin continued. “If they do not, then they will be with a different leader, but the same regime.”

He said he hoped Iranians “choose to get a different leader that we can have a relationship with, which we would love to. Prior to 1979, we had a good relationship with Iran.”

The joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of the top figures Trump says he had identified to replace him.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei speaks during his meeting with students in Tehran, Iran on October 18, 2017.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei was killed in the first hours of the strikes. Iranian Leader's Press Office - Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Speaking to ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday, Trump said, “The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates.

“It’s not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead. Second or third place is dead.”

At a press conference on Monday, self-proclaimed “secretary of war” Hegseth laid out his macho, non-P.C. vision for the U.S. military in its Iran war..

The bullish Hegseth said the conflict was being fought “on our terms, with maximum authorities,” and without America’s “traditional allies, who wring their hands and clutch their pearls, hemming and hawing about the use of force.”

