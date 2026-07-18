MAGA Senate Candidate Busted Lying About Crowd Size

MAGA Senate candidate Ken Paxton has taken a page out of President Donald Trump’s campaign playbook.

The Texas attorney general has been busted inflating his crowd size at his rally, claiming his attendance was hundreds over the venue’s legal max capacity of 414.

Paxton spoke Tuesday at the University Draft House in McAllen, Texas, to a crowd donning MAGA hats and red Paxton stickers. He posted after the event: “763 people in McAllen, TX last night!”

Several empty seats were visible in photos posted by Ken Paxton's campaign. Paxton War Room on X

However, photos and videos shared by his campaign did not align with that boast, as several empty seats and ample standing room were visible.

The venue’s website states that it offers five event spaces with a combined capacity of 414. Photos show Paxton’s campaign rented out at least the largest space, the patio, which only accommodates 150 guests.

Paxton's campaign claimed that more than 700 people attended his McAllen rally. Paxton War Room on X

Local news site MyRGV.com reported that Paxton’s rally “drew a modest audience, topping off at 100 attendees.” The crowd was described as “predominantly older, with a few youthful exceptions.”

Texas Democrats immediately seized on the discrepancy.

The venue's website states that its biggest event space holds only 150 people. University Draft House

JT Ennis, a spokesman for Paxton’s Democratic opponent, James Talarico, cited the MyRGV report while taking a swipe at the opposing campaign.

“South Texas news outlet calls out Ken Paxton for lying about crowd size at his recent rally,” he wrote on X.

James Talarico's spokesperson pounced on Paxton's odd claim. JT Ennis on X

“Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in America and a pathological liar, and apparently that extends to describing his crowd size, too,” Texas Democratic Party spokesperson Ryan Martin said in a statement. “A very Low-T move by the Paxton campaign.”

Social media users also piled on Paxton, with one writing, “Following in the Orange man’s footsteps in many ways, including lying about crowd size.”

“MAGA has always been bad at counting,” another wrote. “The room holds 200.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Evan Garcia/REUTERS

“PAXTON DOES MAGAT MATH JUST LIKE HIS ORANGE SAVIOR!” a third said.

Paxton’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, himself known for his obsession with crowd sizes and inflating headcounts, shook the heated Texas Senate race when he endorsed Paxton over the incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Trump has described Paxton as "a true MAGA Warrior." GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS

“I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER!” the president wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post in May. “Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate.”

The endorsement swiftly set off panic within the Republican Party while igniting hope among Democrats.

Trump's refusal to endorse Cornyn set off criticism and concern among Republicans. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, said she was “supremely disappointed” by Trump’s endorsement, which she said “puts that seat in jeopardy.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, described Paxton as “an ethically challenged individual.”

The Texas Attorney General has battled a litany of controversies, from a messy divorce, an alleged affair, and a federal securities fraud investigation that was closed down last year after authorities declined to prosecute him.