Politics

MAGA Senator Reveals Identity Behind Graham’s 911 Caller

‘JUST ONE OF THOSE THINGS’

The Alabama senator clarified who called 911 the night Lindsey Graham died.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

A Republican senator came clean about who made the emergency call the night Lindsey Graham died from a heart attack.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville told reporters on Monday evening that one of his former staffers made the 911 call on Saturday night when South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham suffered an aortic dissection at his Washington, D.C. home.

Lindsey Graham
A picture taken on July 10, 2026 shows Sen. Lindsey Graham speaking to the media after his meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters

“My former scheduler was Lindsey’s scheduler, and one of my staff members was with that scheduler the night Lindsey called,” Tuberville, 71, told reporters in a video shared by CBS News. “He called, basically, he said, ‘Listen, I’m having chest pains, uh, you know, I need to do something. Could you call 911?’”

“And so she called 911; they were at a restaurant downtown watching the soccer game,” he continued. “By the time she got there, 911 had knocked the door down and they were working on him.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said that in his day parents "used a belt and whipped our butt" to treat ADHD.
Tuberville said a former staffer of his made the 911 call for Graham. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“It’s just one of those things. Lindsey basically worked himself to death,” he added. “Most of us have families. He didn’t have any family.”

Tuberville highlighted how Graham, 71, traveled frequently around the globe “to try to work out something for our country.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) walks into the Senate Chamber on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two opposing health care bills intended to avert rising health care premiums have failed.
“Most of us have families. He didn’t have any family,” Tommy Tuberville said of Graham. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“We’d either talk golf, or we talked about him going overseas somewhere and talking to some ambassador or some president,” the former college football coach explained. “He was very well known, he was very smart, he knew foreign relations, and uh, no, there’s no conspiracy theory here.”

Graham’s office did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Graham died suddenly on Saturday night after returning from a trip to Ukraine. The Washington, D.C. Medical Examiner’s office found in a preliminary examination that the South Carolina senator died from “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease,” according to his office.

An Axios report revealed that, after speaking on the phone with President Donald Trump, Graham told another person that he felt unwell. Though the person encouraged him to seek medical help, Graham reportedly shrugged off the advice, instead saying that he would seek medical advice after his planned appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham
President Donald Trump has referred to Graham as a "dear friend." LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images

Trump, 80, revealed that he and Graham spoke about Russia sanctions and his war on Iran, and that the senator was “tired” following his trip to Ukraine.

“I can’t die now,” he joked, according to Axios. “I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out, and do Israeli-Saudi normalization.”

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham stands with his sister Darline Graham Nordone after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in his hometown Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo
Nordone will fulfill the rest of her late brother's term in the Senate. Christopher Aluka Berry/REUTERS

Trump recommended that Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, fulfill the remainder of the senator’s term—a decision that was upheld by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday. Nordone, who has no political experience, is the state’s first female senator.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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