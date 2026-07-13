Trump Flamed for Ignoring Lindsey Graham in First Speech Since His Death

President Donald Trump was raked over the coals after failing to mention his “wonderful friend” just days after his untimely death.

The president, 80, spoke publicly for the first time since the sudden death of close ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, 71, on Monday. The late senator—and the president’s longtime golf buddy—went unmentioned.

“Trump just delivered his first speech after the death of his allegedly dear friend Lindsey Graham, which happened less than 48 hours ago. He didn’t mention him once. RIP,” independent journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.

The president's friend went unmentioned. AL DRAGO/REUTERS

“It’s always about Trump... you should know better,” one X user who identifies as @EshDharm replied.

Instead, Trump appeared at the White House alongside IndyCar drivers, team owners, and race officials to announce a plan to shut down parts of Washington, D.C., and turn the nation’s capital into an IndyCar circuit for yet another Freedom 250 spectacle. The event will take place in 41 days.

Earlier Monday, Fox & Friends hosts struggled to keep Trump on message as he rambled during what was supposed to be a tribute to Graham, who died from a rare heart condition known as an aortic dissection.

Trump started off strong, referring to Graham as a “nice guy.” He then pivoted to his beloved SAVE America Act, which he insisted Graham supported. From there, the president launched into a rant covering everything from eliminating the filibuster and voter ID to Spencer Pratt and California gubernatorial hopeful Steve Hilton.

Trump also revisited Graham’s break with him after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021, giving him a friendship score of “99 out of 100” because of that disagreement. “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough,” he had said.

The president then claimed during the Fox News segment that Graham called him 40 minutes after making those 2021 comments to say he had changed his mind. “I had nothing to do with that, by the way, just so you understand,” Trump assured the hosts.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and Graham had rocky patches but were ultimately strong allies. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

On Sunday, however, Trump was quick to comment on Graham’s death in a Truth Social post.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot,” Trump wrote. “Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”