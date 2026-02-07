MAGA Sent Into Full Meltdown Over ‘Traitor’ U.S. Olympians

MAGA’s self-proclaimed patriots are rooting against Team USA.

The first day of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan has not even finished, and MAGA figures are losing it at some of the best athletes in the world representing the United States.

The conservative culture warriors are particularly irate with several Team USA freestyle skiers who spoke about their feelings regarding representing the U.S. amidst Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s violent operations throughout the country.

MAGA has been particularly irate with Team USA's Hunter Hess. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” Team USA Olympic Skier Hunter Hess told the media, adding, “Just because I wear the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

American Figure skater Amber Glenn also expressed concern over the Trump administration.

“Politics affects us all. It is something I will not just be quiet about,” Glenn said to media members ahead of the games.

In response to Hess’s comments, alt-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec posted to his 3.3 million X followers, “Easily solved. Get out.”

@JackPosobiec/X

Conservative Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen complained, “Listening to athletes opine on politics is going to ruin the Olympics,” and said he was “Rooting against Hunter Hess.”

Other large MAGA social media accounts shared a similar sentiment.

“For the record: I’m rooting against our men’s Olympic ski team!” Vance Langman, a self-proclaimed “Ultra MAGA” posted to his 535,000 followers. “There’s nothing worse than a bunch of WOKE beta males like these snowflakes representing America overseas.”

@LangmanVince/X

“I’m sorry but…If you have “mixed emotions” about representing America in the Olympics you should NOT be allowed to represent my country,” Rumble host Graham Allen posted.

“I’d rather us lose with patriots, than win with traitors,” he added.

Another prominent MAGA account posted, “Hey kid, you’re not doing this Country a ‘favor’ by repping us. In fact, by doing what you’ve done… you’re NOT representing us. Take the uniform off. We don’t need ya.”

@1baptistpastor/X

Other MAGA figures claimed that Team USA athletes were disrespecting the country during the Opening Ceremony in Italy on Thursday.

Conservative columnist Buzz Patterson claimed that “I’m watching the Winter Olympics opening ceremonies and I’m bombarded with US athletes bashing our nation.”

“What I won’t watch are sniveling, virtue signaling, pampered kids on my dime,” he added. “This shit is tired.”

@BuzzPatterson/X

It is unclear what Patterson meant by “my dime” as the U.S. does not provide any federal funding to send athletes to the Olympic Games.

Rob Schmitt, a primetime anchor on the right-wing cable news channel Newsmax, expressed anger at British-American skier Gus Kenworthy, who has previously competed for Team USA but later switched to Team Great Britain.

Kenworthy posted on Instagram a photo of “f--- ice” written in the snow with his urine.

“Congrats Olympians. On the first day, you convinced millions of people not to watch,” Schmitt posted.