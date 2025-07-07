MAGA Shills Mocked for Being Suckered by Bogus Epstein Files

A gaggle of MAGA influencers has become a laughingstock after the Department of Justice (DOJ) poured cold water on conspiracies about alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In February, the White House invited a group of conservative influencers to celebrate receiving declassified information about Epstein, who died in a jail cell as he awaited his trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. Attendees were given white binders emblazoned with the DOJ’s seal and the words “the Epstein files: Phase 1.”

The first tranche of files, around 200 documents, contained redacted flight logs, a contact list, a log of masseuses, and an evidence list detailing items found at Epstein’s property. At the end of February, the DOJ said it “remain[ed] committed to transparency and intends to release the remaining documents upon review and redaction to protect the identities of Epstein’s victims.”

However, no new information has been forthcoming. A leaked memo obtained by Axios suggests that the DOJ and the FBI have effectively closed the case.

“We were all told more was coming,” wrote right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec on X. “That answers were out there and would be provided.”

The memo found no evidence that Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, was murdered, or kept a list of clientele—all conspiracy theories that Epstein truthers hoped would be corroborated.

“We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” the memo said.

Rogan O'Handley, aka DC Draino, holds up a binder of the so-called “Epstein files.” Smiling next to him is Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA influencers expressed dismay at the news and continued to demand answers: “Incredible how utterly mismanaged this Epstein mess has been. And it didn’t have to be,” Posobiec wrote on X Sunday, adding, “victims deserve better.”

He called out Attorney General Pam Bondi, who publicly promised to unseal further documents relating to the case.

“When will @AGPamBondi be filing to unseal the Epstein files from the criminal case? We were promised everything," he wrote.

Accused sec trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in 2019. Kypros/Kypros

MSNBC contributor and progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen reminded him of the crass PR stunt at the White House just weeks into Trump’s second term: “Maybe they’re in the binder you waved around,” Cohen wrote, sharing a selfie Posobiec had taken during the event.

In a separate post, he tagged the White House group and said: “Remember when the White House trotted out their mouthpieces while pretending that they were gonna release Epstein’s client list? How does it feel to have fooled the rubes in your party?”

Maybe they're in the binder you waved around https://t.co/9WIr2Zci8q pic.twitter.com/VwrOe4lDVf — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 7, 2025

MAGA podcaster Chad Prather also demanded answers: “Where is the Epstein info the American people were promised? You handed us a notebook and promised more was on the way. You told us it existed and now you say it doesn’t? America deserves answers,” he posted on X Monday.

As with Posobiec, commentators on X rushed to mock Prather.

“So what was in the binder Chad?!? Looks like you got played like the rest of us. Welcome to the club,” one person said.

Others dug in their heels on Epstein conspiracies.

DC Draino’s Rogan O’Handley complained of “a shameful coverup to protect the most heinous elites.”

“We were told multiple times the files would be released, and now it looks like backroom deals have been made to keep them hidden,” he wrote on X. “We all know Epstein has a long client list of powerful household names.”

He said that if the leaked memo reported on by Axios is true, it constitutes a “shameful chapter in our country’s history.”

Owner of the Libs of TikTok account, Chaya Raichik, retweeted a post from right-wing commentator Robby Starbuck that featured a February clip of Bondi on Fox News saying she was reviewing the files at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Welp, the #EpsteinFiles aren't actually coming out. As a result I took some liberty with this infamous photo: pic.twitter.com/tbZ4MaKln8 — winky👻 (@winkytheghost) July 7, 2025

“Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list,” he wrote. “Sorry but this is unacceptable. Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers.”

Comedian Tim Young asserted on X that the group of influencers had been played: “If [the Axios piece is] true," he wrote, “then all the influencers who were handed binders at the White House were completely set up.”

Another commentator mocked up the image of the influencers gleefully leaving the White House in February, adding egg to their faces.

“MAGA went from ‘release the Epstein list on Day 1′ to ‘social media influencers should be the only people to see the list’ to ‘there never was a list’ within 150 days," another said.