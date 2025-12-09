MAGA Star Melts Down at Trump Fans in Expletive-Filled Rant

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool savaged his fellow conservatives in an expletive-filled rant as the latest MAGA civil war turns toxic.

Pool reserved much of his venom for conservative broadcaster Candace Owens, branding her a c--- in an unhinged verbal assault. But the 39-year-old didn’t stop there.

During the live-streamed Timcast IRL on Monday, Pool, who came to prominence during the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011, called out conservatives, claiming he is “f---ing done” with these people.

Podcaster Tim Pool on Timcast. YouTube

The livestream became intense when Pool claimed Turning Point USA was being “gutted” by people pushing wild and unproven conspiracy theories that they had some involvement in the assassination of co-founder Charlie Kirk.

“The organization that helped get Donald Trump elected... is being gutted by f---ing psychopaths telling people to pull their donations,” Pool claimed.

“Their leader and founder is murdered and prominent pieces of human trash are trying to destroy it. It’s f---ing evil.”

Charlie Kirk speaking to students at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, just before he was fatally shot. The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Pool then unleashed on Owens, calling her a “f---ing evil scumbag.”

Owens has repeatedly questioned the official story behind Kirk’s murder and the involvement of suspect Tyler Robinson and has hinted at internal drama at Turning Point USA.

She told CNN last month, “I first and foremost do not believe Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk… Whether he was involved, I think the answer was yes."

The far-right provocateur Candace Owens has questioned what really led to Kirk’s murder. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Gesticulating wildly, Pool said of Owens, “She is a degenerate c---. She is burning everything down and she’s gloating and smiling while she does it.”

Pool said Owens is “making everyone else suffer” before claiming that conservatives were now contacting him to show their support for him calling Owens out.

“All of these f---ing conservatives out there that send me these f---ing messages have no f---ing balls to call her out,” Pool said.

“More and more people have started doing it, they send me these f---ing messages, ‘Good for you Tim, Good for you Tim’, I wasn’t the first person to do it, I’m not going to take credit for it.”

Tim Pool joins a White House press briefing. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Pool then ranted, “Don’t f---ing DM me like I did something for you, as you cower, as you f---ing cower, scared that she’ll put you on her thumbnail and claim you benefited from Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which she’s doing to me right now. I’m f---ing done with these people.”

Owens responded to Pool’s outburst, sharing the video of his rant. “He is genuinely not well right now.”