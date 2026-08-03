MAGA Star Sides With Dem in Brutal McConnell Takedown

MAGA star Tomi Lahren says she is reluctantly sharing a political foxhole with a Democratic star as she turns up the heat on Mitch McConnell over his disappearance.

The 33-year-old Fox News host torched Republicans’ silence over McConnell, who has been missing and unable to fulfill his Senate duties since he was hospitalized on June 14, while speaking with MAGA Rep. Tim Burchett on her podcast.

“How can some of these same people who talked about Joe Biden, Joe Biden, Joe Biden, Joe Biden, don’t say anything about the fact that we’ve got Mitch McConnell having to send proof of life photos with his wife?” Lahren said. “Tim... that should rub everybody the wrong way.”

McConnell’s office has remained tight-lipped about the senator’s condition during his nearly seven-week absence, releasing two “proof of life” photographs but no videos or live appearances. Senator McConnell's Office

She then admitted that she has found herself in rare agreement with Andy Beshear, Kentucky’s Democratic governor, who has repeatedly pressed both McConnell’s office and GOP leadership on the senator’s mysterious health crisis in scathing letters.

“I don’t like the fact that I’m like, ‘Oh, I kind of agree with Governor Andy Basher on this,’” Lahren said. “But I think it’s the authentic and transparent thing to do to say, ‘We’re not being served by somebody who literally cannot serve.’”

The Kentucky governor has sent scathing letters to both McConnell and Senate Majority Leader John Thune demanding answers and an investigation into the senator’s condition. Animated GIF by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

McConnell’s office has remained extremely tight-lipped about the senator’s health during his nearly seven-week absence beyond two statements and two “proof of life” photographs, which some critics believe are AI-generated. No video or live appearance has been provided, despite demands for greater transparency.

However, Republicans in Congress have largely stood by in silence, and some have even turned their fire on Beshear for demanding that McConnell provide proof of his “capacity to serve, or resign.”

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, 63, dubbed it a “campaign ploy by Beshear to look relevant” while Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, 59, called Beshear “a disgraceful, attention-seeking w---e.”

Meanwhile, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, 73, who has faced her own health struggles, said, “This rush led by the governor, who must be running for president, is so unseemly and so unkind to a senator who has been such a leader for so many years.”

Lahren blasted Republicans for closing ranks around McConnell instead of demanding answers.

“I feel like Republicans not calling out what’s currently happening is a dereliction of duty,” Lahren said. “What is going on, Tim?”

Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, did not say much about McConnell beyond calling the lack of transparency “bogus” and saying, “If you’re part of the machine, you’re going to be protected.”

McConnell’s office, which is led by the Senator’s $226,000-a-year chief of staff, Terry Carmack, did not respond to a request for comment.