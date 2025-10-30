MAGA Strategist Suffers Brutal Factcheck Live on CNN

MAGA strategist Kristin Davison suffered a brutal smackdown on CNN after her attempts to claim Trump was ‘fighting’ for soybean farmers were met with a cold, hard reality check.

Davison suggested that Trump-supporting farmers who have lost billions of dollars in sales due to his tariff policy just need to let the president “cook.”

Panelist Max Boot said Trump's own policies were the reason farmers were being "screwed" by the trade war. CNN

Citing Trump’s campaign promise to “put American workers first,” Davison told the NewsNight panel, “I don’t think anyone at this table or anyone else could say ‘I know how to do that without any tariff or cost rising,’ or anything like that.”

On Trump’s meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, she added, “I can‘t think of anyone else who would rather be sitting there than Trump, Secretary Rubio, and Secretary Bessent. I mean, that‘s a really smart table.

“And that is why the soybean farmers, who, yes, have been going through a tough time right now, will run through a brick wall for the president. Because they see him, they‘re fighting for him, and I think you’ve just gotta let him cook.”

But her remarks were quickly rebuked by panelist Max Boot, of the Council on Foreign Relations, who interjected to bluntly tell her, “The soybean farmers are getting screwed by Trump’s trade war. That’s the reason they’re not selling soybeans.”

Host Abby Phillip intervened. “They’re going out of business. What do you mean they’re going to run through a brick wall? They are literally saying we are not going to be able to sustain getting zero assurances from China.”

Davison attempted to tell the panel to trust in Trump’s negotiation skills and wait for the outcome of the meeting, to which Boot once again interjected and said, “This is like the arsonist saying ‘I’m going to put out the fire that I started.’”

China, which imports around 60 percent of all global soybean harvests, refused to buy any American-grown soybeans as part of a retaliatory measure against Trump’s tariff policies, sending the farming industry into a tailspin.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Trump-Xi summit, China purchased three U.S. soybean cargoes, its first of the year, as part of a goodwill gesture ahead of the negotiations, Reuters reports.

Following the “amazing” meeting, Trump announced that China will begin purchasing “tremendous” amounts of soybeans as part of a revised trade deal, but did not elaborate on any of the specifics.

Trump announced a trade deal with China following an "amazing" meeting with President Xi. Truth Social

“President Xi authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products,” the president wrote on Truth Social following the meeting, adding that farmers “will be very happy!” with the deal.