MAGA Suck-Up Defends Trump’s Nonexistent War Strategy

Steadfast MAGA fanatic Lindsey Graham lost his cool when asked whether Trump had a plan for Iran beyond dropping bombs.

The South Carolina senator was questioned on Meet the Press Sunday about Trump’s post on Truth Social in which he stated that—“hopefully”—Iran could be returned to “the Greatness it deserves.”

“Is hope than plan for the future of Iran?” asked host Kristen Welker.

Graham replied, “No. The future of Iran is going to be determined by the Iranian people.”

Asked whether Trump had a plan for Iran beyond beginning a war, Lindsey Graham raged that it was "not his job." NBC News

Graham, 70, then continued: “The new Iran, whatever it is, whether it’s a cleric or a represented democracy, our goal is to make sure it cannot become again the largest state sponsor of terrorism. That’s a win for us.”

Welker, however, cut in: “But is there a plan to make sure that happens, senator?” she pressed. “Is there a plan? Does the president have a plan to guarantee that happens?”

Graham bristled at the repeated question and snapped back: “No, it’s not his job or my job to do this. How many times do I have to tell you?”

Graham said that he wanted to "see if we can build a new Middle East," but wouldn't give any clarity on how that might be achieved. NBC News

The senator then launched into a rant, repeating the phrase “state sponsor of terrorism” four times as he argued that the priority was confronting Iran rather than debating process.

“Our job is to make sure Iran is no longer the largest state sponsor of terrorism to help the people reconstruct a new government, no boots on the ground,” he said.

Waving away suggestions of further responsibility, Graham added: “We don’t own—you know this idea, ‘you break it, you own it’? I don’t buy that one bit.”

Graham continued to disclaim any further responsibility for several minutes before landing on a vague conclusion: “I’m going to focus on getting Iran off the map as the largest state sponsor of terrorism and see if we can build a new Middle East,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Trump announced his and Israel’s joint offensive against Iran during an eight-minute-long video shared on Truth Social at 4 a.m. Saturday, during which he claimed that Iran was developing missiles that could reach the U.S.

Kristen Welker read from a post in which Trump suggested that Iran could "hopefully" return to "greatness" while celebrating having "obliterated" the country. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

While many critics have questioned the validity of this claim, others have pointed to Trump’s lack of a clear plan for the country beyond the Saturday killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.