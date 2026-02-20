MAGA Suck-Up Brutally Mocked Over ‘Education’ Typo

MAGA podcaster Katie Miller has been brutally mocked for making a typo in a post that was, ironically, partly discussing women’s education.

Miller, the 34-year-old wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, wrote on X, “As countries get richer, women become more education and have increased career opportunities.”

Her writing “more education” instead of “more educated” quickly drew jeers in the replies.

Katie Miller was mocked for a typo in her Friday morning post about women’s education. X

One response read, “‘Women become more education’….what the actual f--k is she talking about? Seems someone needs an education before lecturing others.”

Another wrote, “‘become more education?’” Why does anyone listen to such a dumb troll. Y’all know who she is married to right?”

A third individual said that the Trump adviser’s wife made “the case for contraceptives very well.”

A post replying to Katie Miller's education typo. Screenshot/AReturntoPeace/X

Miller is a South Florida native who attended the University of Florida, a top-10 public university, before entering the national political sphere.

Then known as Katie Waldman, she was a member of the student government. She grabbed her first set of bizarre headlines in 2012 when she was busted removing and destroying copies of The Independent Florida Alligator, a student newspaper, to try to hide that the university’s football coach at the time, Will Muschamp, endorsed a rival candidate for student government vice president.

The student newspaper cover that Katie Miller desperately fought to conceal. The endorsement from Muschamp was for a rival candidate in student government. The Independent Florida Alligator

These days, Miller hosts MAGA figures and administration officials on her podcast, the Katie Miller Pod. Her interview this week was with Dr. Oz, who is the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and his wife.

Miller is also a frequent poster on X, where she pushes the administration’s agenda—like annexing Greenland against the wishes of its people and its protectorate, Denmark—and rages against “DEI,” as she did Friday, and “woke,” as she did Thursday.

Her post that drew mockery over a typo said that women’s “core biological function is procreation.” It included a chart from the Financial Times showing that fertility rates are lower in countries with higher GDP. Miller has two children.

While Katie Miller is not officially part of the Trump administration, she is heavily involved in the MAGA movement. Earlier this month, she was photographed entering a wedding at Mar-a-Lago alongside top DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski. Al Drago/Al Drago/Getty Images

“As birth control becomes more available, fertility drastically decreases,” she wrote. “Too many women take birth control and ignore basic biology—our core biological function is procreation.”

The language echoes posts from Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire father of at least 14 children. The world’s richest man frequently warns that the people choosing not to have children are dangerous for society and “bad” for civilization.

Elon Musk and Katie Miller as he leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans in the U.S. Capitol on March 05, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Miller worked for Musk in the early days of President Donald Trump’s second term as the spokeswoman for the Department of Government Efficiency before it spectacularly imploded last spring.

She has still stood by Musk even as he has navigated an on-and-off relationship with the MAGA movement, praising him on Fox Business this week by saying that he “seems to have the only AI that’s not woke. It’s realistic.”