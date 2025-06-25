MAGA is going full-court press to promote President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, days after he dropped a payload of bombs on Iran.

Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican from coastal Georgia, said Trump was deserving of the esteemed prize because he brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran—an agreement that has already shown some cracks—and ended Iran’s nuclear threat.

Carter, 67, has not just called for Trump to win the prize. On Tuesday, he went so far as to nominate the president in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, claiming that Trump had accomplished what the world thought was “impossible.”

Rep. Buddy Carter, who represents coastal Georgia, including Savannah, campaigned for President Donald Trump last fall. The president won Georgia in 2024, four years after Joe Biden narrowly won the state. Megan Varner/REUTERS

“In a region plagued by historical animosity and political volatility, such a breakthrough demands both courage and clarity,” Carter wrote. “President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope.”

Trump appears to be gaining momentum in betting markets. A spokesperson at Oddspedia told the Daily Beast that Trump skyrocketed from having about an eight percent chance of winning the Nobel Peace Prize in June to being the frontrunner by Wednesday morning, with implied odds of 28 percent. He is followed by activist Greta Thunberg, at 20 percent, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, at 12 percent.

A committee of five members—Jørgen Watne Frydnes, Asle Toje, Anne Enger, Kristin Clemet, and Gry Larsen—will ultimately determine a winner in October.

Guidelines for the prize say it should be awarded to the person or group who has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Representatives of last year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Toshiyuki Mimaki, Terumi Tanaka, and Shigemitsu Tanaka. Behind them is the Norwegian Nobel Committee. From left, they are: Gry Larsen, Anne Enger, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Kristin Clemet, and Asle Toje. Javad Parsa/via REUTERS

After submitting the nomination, Carter ran to cable news to make his case for Trump. He told Newsmax that Trump was more deserving of the prize than President Barack Obama was when he won it in 2009. The committee said the former president won during his first year in office because of his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

“I mean, let’s face it, Barack Obama won a peace prize, Nobel Peace Prize, for giving speeches,” Carter said. “And Donald Trump, he’s delivered, he’s actually taken action and brought about peace, and he deserves it more so than anyone else I can think of. I mean, this should be a slam dunk. Think about what he’s done.”

Former President Barack Obama, then 48, smiles with his diploma and gold medal during the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. parroted Carter’s argument, claiming Tuesday that his father was more deserving than Obama.

“Affirmative action is when Barack Obama gets the Nobel Peace Prize instead of Donald Trump,” he wrote on X.

Trump split his base in two last week as he teased—and eventually followed through with—military action against Iran. MAGA loyalists like Tucker Carlson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and even Steve Bannon spoke out against the bombing. They criticized the president for abandoning his campaign promise not to intervene in foreign wars.

Democrats have also slammed Trump for failing to end the war between Ukraine and Russia in his first months in office. Doing so was always going to be a tall task, but Trump insisted during his presidential campaign that he would end the war on the first day of his presidency.

Trump found success in helping end hostilities between Pakistan and India last month. The Pakistani government nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize last week, but condemned Trump shortly after he ordered an attack on Iran.

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, told CNN on Tuesday night that he thinks Trump’s recent efforts for peace are rooted in winning the Nobel Peace Prize more than improving U.S. interests. Bolton has been a critic of Trump since he was fired from his first administration in 2019.