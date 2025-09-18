Politics

MAGA Thug Admits Canceling Leftists Over Kirk Death Is ‘Hypocritical’

The Proud Boys have been targeting employees in government and higher education.

Far-right thug Enrique Tarrio has launched what he describes as “hypocritical” but “extremely effective” effort to get people fired for celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Tarrio, the former chairman of the far-right Proud Boys, says he has activated a network of the group’s goons to comb social media for posts appearing to cheer Kirk’s killing, and then pressure their employers to terminate them.

Tarrio told The Atlantic that people are celebrating the growing tally of firings, which they refer to as “scalps,” he said.

“It’s funny because this was a tactic that was used on us from 2017 forward. We got deplatformed, debanked,” Tarrio said. “It sucked for us. I always said I wouldn’t do it back to anybody. But since then, I’ve been incarcerated for something I didn’t do. So I’m in a different mindset right now. An eye for an eye right now.”

The firings have piled up. According to The Atlantic, they include an American Airlines pilot, a Texas Roadhouse operator in Florida, and a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers employee. Tarrio claimed more than 100 people have lost their jobs as a result of his gang’s efforts.

“I guess it’s kind of hypocritical of us after saying, ”oh free speech” or whatever,” he said. “But the problem is the right isn’t good at fighting dirty. Now they’ve figured it out. And it’s working.”

“Call them out, and hell, call their employer,” Vice President JD Vance said on Monday as he guest-hosted an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show following the 31-year-old’s death. He was gunned down at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2023, then released in January this year when Trump re-entered the White House.

It comes after ABC announced on Wednesday that it was taking Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show off the air “indefinitely” following backlash from conservatives who claimed the host misrepresented the political views of the man accused of killing Kirk, Tyler Robinson.

A wave of cancellations has also been meted out by activists from the Trump administration, including by Rep. Nancy Mace, who has inaugurated herself as the captain of that effort. “Good morning to everyone who doesn’t celebrate political assassinations and murder,” the South Carolina Republican wrote on X on Wednesday.

She followed up by celebrating Kimmel’s show being pulled. “Charlie Kirk was assassinated and Jimmy Kimmel mocked it with lies. Political violence and MURDER is not a joke. Now his show is suspended. We’re on a truth streak. President Trump is always right, YOU’RE FIRED,” she crowed.

