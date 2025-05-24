Trumpland

MAGA Troll Calls For Sending ‘The View’ Hosts to Guantanamo Bay

THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY…

Far-right influencer Link Lauren’s vicious slapdown follows The Daily Beast reporting that Disney’s CEO had told the show’s hosts they’d better cool it on the Trump-bashing.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Fox News has fired shots at ABC‘s The View after it was revealed earlier this week the show’s hosts had been told to cool it on the Trump-bashing by their own network executives.

“Whenever I watch these five trolls on ‘The View’ it confirms I am 100% gay,” right-wing influencer Link Lauren told Fox News at Night on Friday.

A photo illustration of Donald Trump, Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines.

Dubbed the ‘MAGA Malfoy’ for his bleach-blonde hair and uncanny resemblance to the Harry Potter antagonist, Lauren went on to say he thought the ABC show’s hosts—who he accused of “going down that rabbit hole” with their famously fiery takes on Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda—ought to be rounded up and deported to Guantanamo Bay.

Fellow conservative influencer Tiffany Brannon was quick to weigh in with her support for Lauren’s tirade, saying she thought he “makes a great point” and agreeing “they’ve gone down the rabbit hole pretty far.”

THE VIEW - 3/17/25 - Ellen Pompeo is a guest on "The View" airing on Monday, March 17, 2025. "The View" airs Monday - Friday, 11am - 12 noon ET on ABC. (ABC/ Al Drago) ANA NAVARRO, SARA HAINES, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ELLEN POMPEO, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN, SUNNY HOSTIN (Photo by AL DRAGO/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)
Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported the ABC show's hosts had been told to town down their political takes by their own network executives. Al Drago/ABC via Getty Images
"The View" panel.

The exchange follows The Daily Beast’s exclusive reporting this week that executives at Disney and ABC had told hosts of The View they’d need to broaden the topics of their discussions—and to tone things down when it came to their political takes.

The guidance comes in the aftermath of Disney agreeing to pay Trump’s presidential library $15 million and $1 million in legal fees last December, when the then-president elect sued the network over an interview in which ABC anchor George Stephanoupolous mischaracterized a verdict in which Trump was found liable for sexual abuse.

Link Lauren

Lauren later shared a clip of his diatribe via X with the caption: “The View is an utter calamity. I stand by everything I said! Ship them to GITMO and never look back!”

The comments section under his post has since been peppered with vitriol from pro-MAGA accounts, with one person writing: “Keep it up Link, you just continue to to hit the nail on the head every time.”

