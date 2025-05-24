MAGA Troll Calls For Sending ‘The View’ Hosts to Guantanamo Bay

Fox News has fired shots at ABC‘s The View after it was revealed earlier this week the show’s hosts had been told to cool it on the Trump-bashing by their own network executives.

“Whenever I watch these five trolls on ‘The View’ it confirms I am 100% gay,” right-wing influencer Link Lauren told Fox News at Night on Friday.

Dubbed the ‘MAGA Malfoy’ for his bleach-blonde hair and uncanny resemblance to the Harry Potter antagonist, Lauren went on to say he thought the ABC show’s hosts—who he accused of “going down that rabbit hole” with their famously fiery takes on Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda—ought to be rounded up and deported to Guantanamo Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow conservative influencer Tiffany Brannon was quick to weigh in with her support for Lauren’s tirade, saying she thought he “makes a great point” and agreeing “they’ve gone down the rabbit hole pretty far.”

Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported the ABC show's hosts had been told to town down their political takes by their own network executives. Al Drago/ABC via Getty Images

The exchange follows The Daily Beast’s exclusive reporting this week that executives at Disney and ABC had told hosts of The View they’d need to broaden the topics of their discussions—and to tone things down when it came to their political takes.

The guidance comes in the aftermath of Disney agreeing to pay Trump’s presidential library $15 million and $1 million in legal fees last December, when the then-president elect sued the network over an interview in which ABC anchor George Stephanoupolous mischaracterized a verdict in which Trump was found liable for sexual abuse.

Lauren later shared a clip of his diatribe via X with the caption: “The View is an utter calamity. I stand by everything I said! Ship them to GITMO and never look back!”

The comments section under his post has since been peppered with vitriol from pro-MAGA accounts, with one person writing: “Keep it up Link, you just continue to to hit the nail on the head every time.”