MAGA TV Host Says Zelensky ‘Just as Evil’ as Putin for Not Wearing A Suit

Which is worse: war crimes or wardrobe crimes?

For one pro-Trump television personality, that choice is a difficult one.

On Thursday, Real America’s Voice host Gina Loudon—a former Trump adviser who calls herself “Dr. Gina”—discussed her disdain for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and put his perceived transgressions on par with Vladimir Putin’s.

“I mean, just shame on Zelensky, though,” Loudon said during a conversation about President Donald Trump’s summit with Putin tomorrow.

“I can’t stand Putin. He’s a horrible, evil KGB communist. Let’s never forget that. But at the same time, Zelensky has taken a lot of money from the U.S. government and others.”

“I think Zelensky is in some ways just as evil and just as manipulative,” she added. “Let’s not forget him showing up at the White House in basically his camo gear and disrespecting our president and thinking the whole thing is cute and funny.”

Zelensky (L) and Trump verbally sparred at a White House meeting on Feb. 28. The meeting was intended to solidify a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, but ended dramatically when a shouting match broke out. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Loudon seemed to be referring to Zelensky’s infamous Oval Office visit in February, when Trump and JD Vance berated the Ukrainian leader for being insufficiently grateful for American aid.

Before that meeting ended in acrimony, Brian Glenn—another Real America’s Voice pundit and the boyfriend of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)—asked Zelensky why he didn’t wear a suit to the White House.

The reporter who asked Zelensky if he owned a suit, Brian Glenn, is from the pro-Trump network Real America’s Voice and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend. He got one of the rare Oval Office interviewer spots after the White House blocked the Associated Press pic.twitter.com/oiYOi3PMeS — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) February 28, 2025

“Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level of this country’s office and you refuse to wear a suit. I just want to see, do you own a suit?” Glenn asked.

“I have problems,” Zelensky replied, perhaps referring to the war that has killed some 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 14,000 civilians.

“I will wear costume after this war will finish,” he said to Glenn, using the Ukrainian word for suit. “Maybe something like yours, maybe something better.”

Putin, meanwhile, has been indicted by the International Criminal Court on accusations that Russia systematically steals children from Ukraine so that they can be “re-educated” in camps and then adopted by Russian parents.

In April, Zelensky gave an interview to 60 Minutes in a bomb shelter located beneath a school. Earlier that month, nine children and 10 adults were killed there by a Russian missile strike.

President Trump, however, has said that Zelensky started the war and that he is a “dictator without elections”—a narrative that right-leaning media personalities have picked up with verve.

Loudon published a book in 2018 that referred to her as a “psychological expert,” despite her lacking a Ph.D. in psychology or any clinical training in the field.

She used the book to claim that Trump might be the “most sound-minded” president in history. But multiple experts told the Daily Beast that her insights into Trump’s mind were suspect.

Her son, Bo Loudon, is a MAGA influencer and reportedly Barron Trump’s “best friend.”

In case you all didn’t know, I have the greatest, most beautiful mom ever in @realDrGina.



She always warned me to stay away from politics because of how vicious it can be, but I knew this was a calling I couldn’t ignore.



She will always be my best and most loved girl.❤️ pic.twitter.com/4nM2mwUpDr — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 6, 2025

Notably, Putin has been known to appreciate casual wear as well, even in peacetime. Years before he dedicated himself to annihilating Ukrainian sovereignty, he took multiple vacations where he seemed to wear mostly cargo pants and no shirt.

Vladimir Putin on vacation in 2017. His fashion choices escaped Gina Loudon's criticism on Thursday. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin / Reuters