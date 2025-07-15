Right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer accused a high-ranking Republican in Congress of being a Qatari stooge in a scathing X post.

Loomer alleged that Rep. Lisa McClain, a Michigan Republican who was elected House Republican Chairwoman last year, leaked the agenda of a congressional hearing on antisemitism to the Embassy of Qatar. She also included an “exclusive video” purporting to show McClain dancing at a party hosted by the Qatari embassy on July 4.

SCOOP:



Sources tell me GOP Conference Chair @RepLisaMcClain Lisa McClain leaked the agenda of tomorrow’s scheduled hearing in the Congressional Committee on Education and Workforce titled “College Presidents to Answer for Sources Inciting Antisemitism” to the Embassy of Qatar… pic.twitter.com/u7YvULTkmA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 14, 2025

The post, which has been viewed more than 2.8 million times, claimed that “Sources on the Hill” had told Loomer about the alleged leak and ties between McClain’s staff and the Qatari government.

“Why did Congresswoman Lisa McClain, who serves in House GOP leadership as Conference Chair, host a party for Qatar on July 4th... where she was publicly caught dancing and toasting to the pro-HAMAS, anti-American Qataris on Independence Day?” Loomer wrote.

Loomer singled out McClain’s chief of staff, Nick Hawatmeh, calling him a “JORDANIAN with Islamist affiliations.”

Commenters were quick to point out that Hawatmeh is Catholic and was born in the US. On his X account, Hawatmeh identifies himself as Jordanian American, while a prominent advocacy organization for Middle East Christians called him a “strong advocate for persecuted Christians.”

Laura Loomer is a disgusting vile bigot who keeps lodging false allegations against Middle Eastern Christian diaspora. Nick Hawatmeh is a JORDANIAN CATHOLIC and a strong advocate for persecuted Christians. He’s worked in Congress for years and years and has taken numerous… https://t.co/tr8IIeWbaQ — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) July 15, 2025

At the end of her post, Loomer called for McClain to resign over “her betrayal of her fellow Committee Members and the United States in favor of Qatar and the Dancing Qataris.”

“Congress is no longer a serious place,” she fumed. On Tuesday, she doubled down and accused McClain of “treasonous behavior.”

The hearing that Loomer mentions in her post, held by the House Education and Workforce Committee, took place on Tuesday morning and focused on the role of faculty ideology on antisemitism in higher education. The presidents of Georgetown, the City University of New York, and the University of California, Berkeley testified, with multiple GOP representatives posting videos on their social media of them grilling the college heads.

Loomer has made a habit of accusing members of government and prominent liberals of harboring Islamist sympathies. She has taken to calling Rep. Ilhan Omar a “Jihadi Congresswoman,” claimed that the Qatari government was the “biggest financier” of the Black Lives Matter movement, and predicted that Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York mayoral primary would lead to “another 9/11.”

Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and top MAGA warrior, has fanned the flames of internal GOP division in recent weeks. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

In additional bizarre behavior she has also eaten dog food on a live stream last year and claimed that 9/11 was “an inside job.” Yet, in a recent New York Times profile, Loomer said that, “On a daily basis, I communicate with the most powerful and wealthiest people in the world.”

In April, Loomer met with President Donald Trump and successfully pushed him to fire several national security officials in the wake of Signalgate. In recent days, she has called for the firing of Attorney General Pam (“Scam”) Bondi.

A spokesperson for Rep. McClain did not respond to an immediate request for comment.