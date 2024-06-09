MAGA’s Scared Senseless That Hunter Biden Will Be Acquitted

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Right-wing pundits appear to believe Hunter Biden may escape a guilty verdict in his gun trial, with many already suggesting the whole thing is rigged.

The New Abnormal team says that if that sounds familiar, it’s because it was the same play they made in the lead-up to Donald Trump being found guilty in his hush money trial.

Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested this week that there may be too many people of color in the jury box to deliver Hunter Biden with a guilty verdict.

“It’s called jury nullification. It’s when you pick a jury that will give you a not guilty verdict. They know you’re guilty, but they just disagree with the law. The strategy plays on the racial makeup of the jury, which is mostly Black, as well as the Bidens’ influence in Delaware. The hope is this jury won’t convict for a drug-related crime. Everybody in Delaware knows the Bidens,” he said.

Watters added: “It’s why Jill and Ashley are sitting front row, but that's not all, the Biden family brought Mouse to court. [Robert ‘Mouse’ Smith] is a Delaware legend. Joe Biden was the best man at his wedding. Mouse runs Delaware’s NAACP and has been involved in the community for decades. They want every Black juror to see Mouse sitting with the Bidens. If you can get the jury on your side, all of a sudden this case is not a slam dunk.”

“The amount of time that they spend coming up with reasons ahead of time for things—it’s absolutely unreal,” The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy said. “We see this with everything. We saw it with the Trump trial, you know, ‘Well, it’s New York. He can’t get a fair verdict in New York. Now, it’s the Hunter Biden trial. It’s every possible thing you can think of. They’ve got a list of excuses, preloaded and ready to go.”

“That’s the M.O. though. You have to seed the environment with doubt. You have to seed it with the lies, water it the entire time throughout the trial, and just wait for it all to grow,” fellow co-host Danielle Moodie said. “It is something that Donald Trump has taught them very, very well. In 2020, he started talking about how the election was gonna be stolen in the summer, how the election was not gonna be legitimate in the summer. Started saying it a little bit here, a little bit there, and then by the time we get to November, it was full throttle. This is what they do. And the fact is that there is no rebuttal to it yet. There’s no way to diffuse the bullshit that they spew. So they keep doing it.”

“It’s like minority report. They just come up with what they think are future crimes,” Levy said. “It’s unreal.”

Plus! Danielle Moodie talks to Deepa Iyer, creator of the Social Change Map and author of the book, Social Change Now: A Guide for Reflection and Connection.

