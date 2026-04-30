MAGA’s Voting Rights Power Grab Blows Up in Their Faces

Republicans are overselling a Supreme Court ruling that hands the party a redistricting victory in Louisiana, analysts have warned.

President Donald Trump crowed that the case was a “BIG WIN,” after a 6-3 majority ruled that Louisiana relied too heavily on race when it redrew its congressional map in 2024.

But while the court agreed that the state’s newly drawn Black-majority congressional district was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, analysts are warning the GOP not to pop the champagne just yet.

“The math is not jiving with that kind of attitude,” Cook Political Report analyst Matthew Klein told Playbook. “I mean, it’s helpful for Republicans. But is it some seismic, permanent majority that will hand them the House for 40 years, like the Dems had in the latter half of the 1900s? No. It will move a few seats to the right.”

Trump celebrated on Truth Social. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

With the midterms six months away and the ruling less than 24 hours old, the frantic calculations in Washington are focused on raw seat counts. But, even in the most optimistic scenario for Republicans, none of the experts Playbook consulted believed the ruling would net the GOP more than a handful of House seats in November.

“The median outcome is probably one to two,” Klein said. “Possibly zero. Possibly, I suppose, as many as three to four in the very best-case scenario.” J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, agreed, saying that “if Republicans are maximally aggressive in Louisiana, Tennessee, and South Carolina, they could gain up to four more seats this fall.”

A swing of four seats could matter. The past three House elections have all delivered single-digit majorities. But even that best-case ceiling would put the ruling roughly on par with the Democratic redistricting plan for Virginia, or the GOP redraw that cleared Florida’s state senate.

Louisiana will now enter another round of map-drawing, with the outcome far from certain—and the courts likely to remain deeply involved. Indeed, Trump thanked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for helping to deliver the win.

“Thank you to brilliant Justice Samuel Alito for authoring this important and appropriate Opinion. Congratulations!” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Some analysts see it as the eroding of democracy, spearheaded by conservative judges Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts.

“This is the culmination of Roberts’ and Alito’s hostility toward the landmark Voting Rights Act that they have harbored since early on in their careers. They have been fully aligned and headed toward the same destination for years, eroding and ultimately destroying these vital protections,” Lisa Graves, founder of True North Research, told The Guardian.

President Trump (L) praised Samuel Alito (R) in a Truth Social post. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The result in Louisiana v. Callais weakens a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, potentially allowing Republicans to dismantle majority-minority congressional districts across the South. Justice Elena Kagan, in a dissent joined by justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, wrote that the decision effectively kills the law.

Terri Sewell, who represents one of Alabama’s two Black congressional districts, is at risk of losing her seat as a result.