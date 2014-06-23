Magazine Magnate Felix Dennis Dies

Felix Dennis, a man responsible for a diverse array of magazine success stories, passed away Sunday at the age of 67 from throat cancer. Dennis was a British publishing magnate, first earning fame in the 1960s for the counterculture magazine Oz. He was involved in one of the U.K.’s most famous obscenity trials and was briefly jailed. He had a cadre of celebrity friends as a result, with John Lennon greeting him when he was released from prison. He went on to publish a number of other successful magazines, including Maxim, which he sold in 2007 for more than $245 million. His company, Dennis Publishing, produces The Week, Men’s Fitness, and dozens of other titles. Dennis was also a poet and published multiple collections. Above all, he had a wry sense of humor. His personal website lists his interests as “commissioning bronze sculpture, drinking French wine, and avoiding business meetings.”