Magazine Slammed as Natalie Harp Is Featured on Prestigious List

Washingtonian magazine is facing backlash for highlighting President Donald Trump’s close personal aide, Natalie Harp, as one of D.C.’s most powerful women.

The publication has been flooded with disgusted comments that Harp was not only named among the likes of Rep. Nancy Pelosi and AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, but was one of the four women prominently featured with an exclusive interview to boot.

“To go from someone as incredible as Myechia Minter-Jordan to Natalie Harp is wild stuff,” a top comment read on Instagram. “You were doing so great until the last slide.”

Another read: “Lawyer, CEO, Ivy League, and someone whose full-time job is printing papers… 🤔”

The post featured five slides, including a smiling Harp, whose nickname is the “˙˙˙Human Printer” because she prints news articles for Trump to read, featured on the final slide.

“I unliked when I saw the last slide WTF!!!!” a comment read.

The post’s comment section was flooded with criticism over including Natalie Harp. Instagram

A second with hundreds of likes said, “Last slide 👎🏾”

Washingtonian published the names of 300 women in Washington. Harp, however, was the face of its “National Politics” subsection, beating out First Lady Melania Trump, Second Lady Usha Vance, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Washingtonian seemed to know its post—and list—would ruffle feathers.

“We realize some of the names are lightning rods—highly partisan women in highly partisan times,” the magazine wrote. “There are MAGA-aligned women as well as those who fight the Trump agenda every day. We don’t mean to lift up either side or pass judgment on anyone’s accomplishments.”

It continued, “We’re simply shining a light on the women wielding power—in some cases, boldly and loudly; in other cases, quietly and with little notice—in the nation’s capital today.⁠”

Wherever the president goes, Harp is never far behind. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

That disclaimer, buried in the final paragraph of its Instagram post that highlighted Harp, did little to slow critical comments.

“Don’t confuse the Accomplished with the Accomplice,” read one comment.

There was no shortage of outrage in the comments on the Washingtonian’s post. Instagram

Another wrote, “The last slide is a wild choice.”

A third said, “Natalie Harp doing the social media posts says everything. She’s influential, yes. But at what cost to our democracy and truth?!?! She doesn’t deserve to be in the same room as these other icons. 🙌”

Harp, 35, was interviewed by Washingtonian by email. Her written responses were published last week, marking the first time she has spoken to the press since becoming a polarizing figure in MAGA 2.0. Her writing style—complete with bizarre capitalizations—was indistinguishable from how her boss posts on Truth Social every day.

Asked what the hardest part of her job is, Harp answered that it is working in a city that “does not work at the speed of ‘TRUMP!’”

Natalie Harp’s emailed responses to The Washingtonian revealed that she types the same way—with random capitalization and all-caps words for emphasis—as President Donald Trump does on Truth Social. The Washingtonian

She continued, “We have only four years to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and that sense of urgency is absent from too many, while the Radical Left tries to stop, or slow down, the momentum the President is building for the Golden Age of America.