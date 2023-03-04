Maggie Murdaugh’s Autopsy Photo Spread on the Internet

CHEAT SHEET
An autopsy photo of murder victim Maggie Murdaugh, which was accidentally shown on a livestream of her husband and killer’s trial, has been posted on message boards on the internet. The judge in the case excoriated unknown spectators for leaking the graphic image, but the New York Post says it determined it came from the televised feed. “During Tuesday’s hearing the pool camera reacted slowly during the presentation of certain photographic evidence, which was visible at a distance on-air for a few seconds,” WGN confirmed to the newspaper.