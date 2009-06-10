Magic Beat Lakers, 108-104

CHEAT SHEET
The Orlando Magic have won their first NBA finals game in franchise history. After being swept in 1995 and losing the first two games of this year’s finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team rebounded last night with a 108-104 victory. The team shot a finals record 63 percent from the field, including 75 percent in the first half, after shooting only 29 percent in the first game of the series. And they held Kobe Bryant to only 10 points in the game’s second half. The Magic had five players score at least 18 points.