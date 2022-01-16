Magic Johnson Blasts Lakers for ‘Lack of Effort’ and ‘No Sense of Urgency’
CAN’T WIN
After the Los Angeles Lakers lost by 37 points to the Denver Nuggets, former Lakers star Earwin “Magic” Johnson ripped into the team’s players over Twitter. “We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” the basketball legend tweeted. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.” Lebron James avoided reporters after the game, which was the second worst defeat of his career. The Lakers are currently 21-22 and rank seventh in Western conference standings, performing far worse than expected when the team took on point guard Russell Westbrook in the off-season. “Magic’s entitled to his opinion,” Westbrook said in response to the tweet. “And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. … Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s that.”