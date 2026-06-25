‘Magic Mike’ Star Reveals Brutal Side-Effects of Secret Health Battle

Actor Joe Manganiello has revealed the horrendous side effects he suffered during a secret seven-year battle with autoimmune disease. In his upcoming memoir Bloodlines, the Magic Mike star details his private health struggle and an unconventional path to recovery that included “shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long lost family records, and the rebirth of his own spirituality.” In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Manganiello said early treatments worsened his condition. “I saw the best doctors in the world,” Manganiello said, adding that none could identify the cause. “All their attempts to treat it with high-powered biological drugs only exacerbated my symptoms and then unlocked a host of brutal side effects that winded up plaguing me for years,” he said. As his illness progressed, he underwent invasive procedures. “And then in attempts to buy myself time,” he continued, “I underwent very serious operations and procedures that mutilated parts of my body and left me so weak at times that I couldn’t stand up or walk.” He also spent months “heavily medicated while dealing with excruciating bouts of chronic pain.” He added, “If you’re out there and you’re suffering, there’s hope.”