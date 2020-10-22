CHEAT SHEET
Magician and Skeptic ‘Amazing’ James Randi Dead at 92
DEBUNKER OF DECEIT
Read it at AP
James Randi, a magician who has been called the nation’s foremost skeptic of magic, has died at the age of 92 of “age-related causes,” according to his foundation and the Associated Press. Described as an entertainer, genius, debunker, and atheist, the Amazing Randi, as he was called, once escaped from a locked coffin submerged in water and from a straitjacket dangled over Niagara Falls. He later challenged all manner of magic, including spoon-bending, mind-reading, and faith-healing.“Everything you have seen here is tricks,” he often said at his shows. “There is nothing supernatural involved.”