MAHA Mommy Blogger Who Got ‘Epstein Binder’ Goes After His Victims

A MAHA mommy blogger who received an “Epstein binder” from the Trump administration earlier this year has now lashed out at Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, mocking them for repeatedly visiting his Caribbean island.

Jessica Reed Kraus, who often appears alongside Health Secretary and MAHA King Robert F. Kennedy Jr., posted Monday to her Instagram stories calling out the disgraced financier’s survivors following the publication of President Donald Trump’s birthday letter to the convicted sex offender.

“Last I checked, there is nothing illegal about sending an old friend sentiments in a birthday card,” the pro-MAGA influencer shared to her 1.3 million followers.

Kraus is one of 15 right-wing influencers who received “The Epstein Files: Phase 1”— declassified binders containing documents related to the Epstein case—from Attorney General Pam Bondi in February.

Jessica Reed Kraus was one of 15 MAGA influencers who received an Epstein binder SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“For the record: I have never found any evidence that Trump nor Clinton is implicated in sex with underage girls,” Kraus said in one of her stories.

The MAGA influencer has previously expressed sympathy for Ghislaine Maxwell on her Substack, House Inhab, and covered the Epstein accomplice’s trial for child sex trafficking.

In following Instagram stories, Kraus posted photos and named Epstein survivors—including Anouska De Georgiou, Liz Stein, and Sarah Ransome—saying the women “are free to twist and manipulate the story.”

“Participating in a sexual experience at 26 with two other adults is called a threesome, not rape,” Kraus wrote, dismissing survivor accounts. She went on to criticize Epstein’s accusers, writing, “Maybe stop boarding the flights that take you to [the] island,” referring to Epstein’s island Little Saint James

The pro-MAGA influencer is also linked to articles by fellow Substack writer Michael Tracey, who has also dismissed Epstein survivors.

In one of his articles, Tracey claims Capitol Police removed him from last Friday’s press conference held by Epstein survivors after asking survivor Lisa Phillips how much money she received from settlement funds.

At Friday’s conference, Phillips said the survivors are compiling their own list of individuals connected to Epstein’s abuse. “It will be done by survivors, and for survivors,” she said.

Lisa Phillips spoke about releasing names of individuals who were in Epstein's abuse circle Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to Kraus for comment.

Kraus’ attacks come after MAGA tried to spin Trump’s letter to Epstein, which was penned in 2003 for the late financier’s 50th birthday and features a drawing of a naked woman with the scrawled signature Donald mimicking pubic hair.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that Trump did not doodle on or sign the card.

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,“ she wrote. ”As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the ‘reporter’ who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!"