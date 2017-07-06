CHEAT SHEET
    Maine Gov. LePage Suggests He Feeds False Stories to Reporters

    TRUMPIAN

    Gretchen Ertl/Reuters

    Maine Gov. Paul LePage suggested Thursday that he feeds false information to journalists for fun—and then proceeded to call out reporters for being “vile” and “inaccurate.” LePage’s criticisms come as reports indicate he might leave the state during a government shutdown. Those reports were confirmed by even some Republican state lawmakers. “I just love to sit in my office and make up ways so they’ll write these stupid stories because they are just so stupid, it’s awful,” LePage, a Republican, told WGAN-AM, adding later: “The sooner the print press goes away, the better society will be.”

