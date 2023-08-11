CHEAT SHEET
Major Fire Mysteriously Erupts Near Putin’s Official Residence
A massive fire engulfed a warehouse about four miles from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residence outside Moscow on Thursday, according to state media. Officials did not offer an explanation of what caused the emergency in Odintsovo—a town west of the Russian capital that stands between Putin’s house in Novo-Ogaryovo and the Vnukovo airport. But the blaze spread within hours across a 21,500-square-foot area, emergency services told the TASS news agency, before finally being extinguished on Friday morning. No casualties were reported. Apparently inexplicable fires and explosions have broken out across Russia with alarming frequency recently as Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russian soil.