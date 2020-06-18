Major Trump Donor Used Racist Stereotypes in Autobiography
A top GOP and Trump donor used racist stereotypes to describe Black people in a 2015 self-published autobiography. Timothy Mellon, who founded a freight and rail company, donated $30 million to three different GOP super PACs over the course of five months, including $10 million to America First Action, which is the main PAC supporting Trump. Mellon called Black people “even more belligerent” since the U.S. expansion of social services, referring to those who rely on government aid as “slaves of a different master.” “For delivering their votes in the Federal Elections, they are awarded with yet more and more freebies: food stamps, cell phones, WIC payments, Obamacare, and on, and on, and on,” Mellon wrote. “The largess is funded by the hardworking folks, fewer and fewer in number, who are too honest or too proud to allow themselves to sink into this morass.”