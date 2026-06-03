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1

Major Update After U.S. Woman Is Lost at Sea in the Bahamas

CHILLING DETAILS
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.03.26 7:31AM EDT 
Brian and Lynette together. Brian Hooker/Facebook.
Brian and Lynette together. Brian Hooker/Facebook. Brian Hooker/Facebook

The disappearance of Michigan woman Lynette Hooker, 55, in the Bahamas in April is being investigated as a “possible foreign murder of a U.S. national,” a U.S. official told CBS News. This week, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Margaret Norvell arrived in Marsh Harbour carrying specialized divers authorized by the Bahamian government to scour previously unsearched areas. Investigators are using GPS data recovered from an electronic device to look for new evidence, including Hooker’s body. A U.S. official told CBS News that the case had been probed for weeks as a possible foreign murder of a U.S. national. “That investigative posture has remained consistent,’ the publication reported. New digital forensic evidence appears to conflict with the account given by Hooker’s husband, Brian Hooker, 59, who said rough waters knocked her from their eight-foot dinghy during a nighttime trip. The U.S. official previously said GPS data from one of Brian Hooker’s devices “showed movements that did not align with what he told investigators.” A member of the initial search team said his story “didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.” Brian Hooker has denied wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged.

Read it at CBS News

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2
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor, 36, Convicted of Attempted Murder
VICIOUS ASSAULT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 06.03.26 2:06AM EDT 
Actor Nick Pasqual arrives at 2011 L.A. Fashion Week.
Actor Nick Pasqual arrives at 2011 L.A. Fashion Week. Maury Phillips/WireImage

An actor who once appeared on How I Met Your Mother has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, over the 2024 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend. Nick Pasqual, 36, was found guilty last month of attempted murder after the attack on his former girlfriend, Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, at her Sunland, California home. Shoehorn, who appeared in court on Tuesday with visible scars on her arm and neck, said in her victim impact statement, “When I was lying on the floor in a pool of my own blood, I remembered wondering if this was how my life was going to end. I was terrified, I was in pain.” She added, “You, who I had once trusted, decided my life was something that you could take away.” The vicious attack, where Pasqual stabbed her over 20 times, happened after Shehorn ended the relationship, which she said had turned abusive. Jurors convicted Pasqual of attempted murder, noting the attack caused great bodily injury in a domestic case involving a weapon. He was also convicted of three counts of injuring a spouse or partner, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of forcible rape, which was tied to an alleged incident a month before the stabbing. A representative for Pasqual issued a statement on his behalf, which said he was “deeply saddened by everything surrounding this case, and I continue to wish healing and peace for everyone affected.” He added that he intended to “remain focused on sobriety, recovery, accountability, and a respectful appellate process moving forward.” He played Will in a 2011 episode of How I Met Your Mother and also appeared in Zack Snyder’s 2023 film, Rebel Moon.

Read it at ABC7

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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3
Airline Passenger Restrained After Terrifying Mid-Flight Rampage
FLIGHT FROM HELL
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.03.26 5:58AM EDT 
flight
ABC7

Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight stepped in to restrain a man after he allegedly went on a mid-air rampage and tried to open an emergency exit. Authorities say 51-year-old Juan Gabriel Reyes became disruptive about 45 minutes into the flight, which was traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago on Sunday. Reyes demanded that the crew let him off the aircraft and allegedly attempted to open an exit door. After being stopped, he allegedly pushed against the cockpit door before being escorted away by crew members. As he was ushered away, a flight attendant allowed him to use the restroom, and Reyes attempted to urinate on the bathroom floor, court documents say. The situation escalated when Reyes allegedly grabbed and choked an off-duty flight attendant who had volunteered to sit nearby after the disturbance. Passengers and crew worked together to restrain him using flex cuffs and seatbelt extenders, though he repeatedly broke free before the aircraft landed safely. The suspect was taken into custody after the plane was diverted to Miami and now faces federal charges, including interference with flight crew members and assault.

Read it at CNN

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4
Country Hides $23K in Gold for Major Tourist Treasure Hunt
FINDERS KEEPERS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.03.26 5:13AM EDT 
Gold hunters will be searching for this bar, worth $23,300.
Gold hunters will be searching for this bar, worth $23,300. Visit Levi

Tourists visiting Lapland this summer will have the chance to hunt for a hidden gold bar worth $23,300 as part of a new tourism campaign. The competition, known as the Midnight Sun Hunt, launches on June 18 in Levi, one of Finland’s best-known ski resorts, where participants can register at the Levi Visitor Centre and collect their first clue. From there, treasure hunters will follow a trail of hints leading them across local landmarks, hiking routes, and attractions in search of the prize. Organizers say the gold bar could be discovered at any stage of the competition, with additional clues released throughout the summer to help narrow down its location. The final hint is scheduled to be revealed on August 22. The hunt is designed to showcase Lapland during the region’s famous midnight sun, when daylight can last around the clock during the summer months. “Levi is known above all for its winter, but the northern summer is still undiscovered by many,” Visit Levi CEO Satu Pesonen said.

Read it at CNN

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This Throwback Brand From The ’90s Is Still Making Quality Work Boots
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Scouted Staff
Published 05.29.26 6:44PM EDT 
A Lugz lace-up boot in tan/wheat stepping on a wet city street at night, with blurred neon lights in the background.
Lugz

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Remember Lugz? The chunky, lace-up boots that were everywhere during the 1990s. Three decades later, the brand hasn’t lost a step. Its modern lineup still delivers that same timeless style, built on a “tough-as-nails” ethos. Above all else, Lugz aims to keep your feet feeling as good at the end of the day as they did when you woke up.

The classic Lugz Drifter still offers the same durability and comfort, but with a reimagined design. This six-inch, steel-toed boot handles whatever work throws at you. It’s rugged, water-resistant, and slip-resistant.

Drifter 6 Steel Toe
Shop At Lugz

For a western-inspired work boot, the Cowboss Steel Toe delivers. Classic pull tabs make them easy to slip on, while the tough outsole gives you excellent traction indoors and out.

Cowboss Steel Toe
Shop At Lugz

If you’re not looking for a functional work boot but still love the look, Lugz has lifestyle shoes too. The Drifter Weatherguard boot is designed for all-day comfort with a padded collar, cushioned insole, and breathable lining. Plus, the adjustable lace-up closure up to the ankle ensures a secure fit.

Drifter Weatherguard
Shop At Lugz

Either way, you can’t go wrong with this throwback brand’s heritage footwear styles.

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5
Legendary Pop Singer Makes Rare Appearance on 92nd Birthday
BIRTHDAY WISH
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 06.02.26 11:17PM EDT 
Musician Pat Boone arrives for the taping of "The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special" at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, California.
Musician Pat Boone arrives for the taping of "The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special" at CBS Studios in Los Angeles. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Pat Boone marked his 92nd birthday with a rare social media appearance and a wish for more candles to come. The pop and rock music legend appeared in an Instagram video posted by his daughter, Debby Boone, after family members gathered to celebrate the milestone. “My wish is that we’ll do the same thing next year, and the year after, and the year after,” Boone said after blowing out his candles. Boone—a teen idol of the 1950s and ’60s—was one of the biggest recording stars of his era, selling millions of records and starring in a string of Hollywood musicals, including April Love. The birthday post comes after Boone recently shared his own tribute to his April Love co-star Shirley Jones, who also turned 92 this year. He recalled their decades-long friendship and revealed that the pair never kissed while filming the 1957 romantic musical because he did not want to upset his wife, Shirley Boone, who died in 2019.

Read it at People

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6
Star Behind Grammy-Winning Disney Songs Dies After Stroke
R&B LEGEND GONE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 06.02.26 9:50PM EDT 
Peabo Bryson performs during The Golden Touch Tour at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom on April 12, 2025, in Warren, Michigan.
Peabo Bryson performs during The Golden Touch Tour at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom on April 12, 2025, in Warren, Michigan. Monica Morgan/Getty Images

Iconic R&B singer Peabo Bryson has died aged 75, just two days after suffering a stroke. “With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the statement read. They confirmed he was “surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him” when he died on Tuesday. No cause of death was provided. As well as being a popular solo artist, Bryson enjoyed major success with duets. He scored a 1983 hit with Roberta Flack, “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.” Bryson also won two back-to-back Grammy Awards for Disney duets, “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion in 1992 and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle in 1993, from the movie Aladdin. Both movie themes also won Best Original Song, which was awarded to the songwriters. Bryon was due to play the Middle C Jazz Club in Charlotte, NC, on June 13 and 14, and had been performing as recently as last month. Bryson previously had a stroke in 2018 and was saved by his wife, who performed CPR for 20 minutes until help arrived. Bryson had been touring in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his debut album “Peabo,” released in 1976. He has a new album, “Grace,” recorded with Janet Jackson’s producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, that has yet to be released, as well as a memoir. His family said Bryson’s songs “carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”

Read it at Variety

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7
MMA Fighter, 27, Killed in Brutal Bear Attack
SHOCK LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.26 8:41PM EDT 
A Black Bear Ursus americanus
A Black Bear Ursus americanus Getty Images

An MMA fighter was killed in a tragic bear attack while working at a uranium exploration site in northern Saskatchewan. Hrishikesh Koloth, 27, was doing contract work for Vancouver-based UraniumX Discovery Corp when he was attacked by a black bear—the fourth such incident in the Canadian province’s history. The bear was shot and killed by another civilian after the fatal attack. According to his brother, Arjun, Koloth was an MMA fighter who first trained in Kerala, India, his home state, and later in Canada at Skoden Martial Arts in Penticton. “That was his dream. That’s why he came here. He wanted to fight in the UFC,” Arjun told CBC. The 27-year-old had a coaching job lined up in Vancouver in June and was set to continue fighting to make his dream come true. His brother said, “A job is just a means to an end. The end was to fight.” Arjun remembers him proudly: “I want him to be remembered for what he does. Innocent heart, fighter’s soul. Warrior. And I’d just like to say he fought [the] bear. That’s all… bear didn’t attack him. He attacked the bear."

Read it at CBC

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8
Star Explains How Netflix Saved His Iconic Show
STREAMING SAVIOR
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 06.02.26 8:14PM EDT 
Jason Bateman attends the Netflix's "Black Rabbit" ATAS Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Jason Bateman attends the Netflix's "Black Rabbit" ATAS Event at Netflix Tudum Theater. Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

A skeptical Jason Bateman says it took one major Hollywood name to convince him that Netflix was the future. Speaking at Netflix’s “FYSEE Unplugged: Jason Bateman Retrospective,” the actor, 57, recalled initially dismissing the streaming giant’s interest in reviving Arrested Development after Fox canceled the cult comedy. “Are you talking about the company with the red envelopes and the DVDs?” Bateman remembered asking creator Mitchell Hurwitz. Bateman said his doubts vanished when acclaimed director David Fincher struck a massive deal with the company. “During the time we were thinking about it, that huge announcement that David Fincher just got $100 million in a two-season guarantee for House of Cards was like, ‘F---ing David Fincher is saying yes to Netflix?’” Bateman said, according to Variety. “That was just good enough for me and the rest of the industry. And off we went!” Bateman was reflecting on his career while promoting Netflix’s Black Rabbit, in which he stars opposite Jude Law as estranged brothers drawn back together by a family crisis.

Read it at Variety

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Save 15% on This Incredible Father’s Day Gift—a Shirt That Buttons Itself
FOR RAD DADS
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.29.26 3:15PM EDT 
Published 05.29.26 1:45PM EDT 
Man wearing a light blue striped short-sleeve button-down shirt, standing in front of a reflective pond in a park setting.
MagnaReady

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.

MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.

Adaptive Cooling Magnetic Short Sleeve Shirt
15% off sitewide for Father's Day
Shop At Magnaready

Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.

Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).

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9
World Cup Star Barred From Entering the U.S.
SOCCER SETBACK
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.26 5:01PM EDT 
Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring goal for Swiss National Team
Denis Balibouse

A Swiss soccer star was forced to stay home from the World Cup following an 11-hour decision from U.S. authorities to review his clearance to travel. Breel Embolo’s travel authorization was placed under review just hours before the team was scheduled to leave for the U.S. for the World Cup. “Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team,” the Swiss Football Association said. The 6-foot-2 forward, 29, was convicted in 2023 for making threats to another player years earlier when he was 21. He requested an appeal in September 2025, but was rejected. Embolo has traveled to the U.S. since this conviction, even scoring a goal against the U.S. men’s national team in a victorious 4-0 match in Tennessee. The Swiss team, however, was optimistic that he will be able to make it in time for the World Cup. “One seat empty, but not for long😉 See you soon, @breelembolo97 ✈️.” The review raises legal concerns for other players with criminal records and teams of countries in conflict with the U.S. The Iranian team is also struggling with visa approval for its players and staff members, and has moved its practice facility to Mexico.

Read it at Politico

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10
U.S. Art Influencer Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances
‘SUSPICIOUS DEATH’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.26 1:21PM EDT 
Hilde Lynn Helphenstein
@jerrygogosian/Instagram

A 40-year-old American influencer was found dead in a luxury hotel in Brazil after flying to the country for plastic surgery, in what authorities are calling a “suspicious death.” Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, known online as Jerry Gogosian, was found on Sunday in her hotel room by her surgeon after she didn’t answer a phone call, according to Art Review. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the California native. She was found surrounded by an empty vodka bottle, a broken glass on the floor, and unidentified pills. According to authorities, the surgeon reported that he had previously taken her to the hospital in a prior incident, possibly due to an overdose, after she confided to him about her substance use. A hotel spokesperson told the publication Hyperallergic that they are collaborating with the authorities but would not share further details out of respect for the guest’s privacy and the ongoing investigation. The star had more than 150,000 followers on Instagram and pursued various ventures after graduating from the San Francisco Art Institute, including hosting a podcast and heading a popular art-world newsletter.

Read it at New York Post

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