Major Update After U.S. Woman Is Lost at Sea in the Bahamas
The disappearance of Michigan woman Lynette Hooker, 55, in the Bahamas in April is being investigated as a “possible foreign murder of a U.S. national,” a U.S. official told CBS News. This week, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Margaret Norvell arrived in Marsh Harbour carrying specialized divers authorized by the Bahamian government to scour previously unsearched areas. Investigators are using GPS data recovered from an electronic device to look for new evidence, including Hooker’s body. A U.S. official told CBS News that the case had been probed for weeks as a possible foreign murder of a U.S. national. “That investigative posture has remained consistent,’ the publication reported. New digital forensic evidence appears to conflict with the account given by Hooker’s husband, Brian Hooker, 59, who said rough waters knocked her from their eight-foot dinghy during a nighttime trip. The U.S. official previously said GPS data from one of Brian Hooker’s devices “showed movements that did not align with what he told investigators.” A member of the initial search team said his story “didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.” Brian Hooker has denied wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged.